Plug-In Hybrid BMW X3 Expected To Launch Next Year
The new BMW X3 will get a PHEV version shared with the new 3-Series
BMW moves forward with its intention to introduce in 2019 a new generation of 3-Series, which will get a significant upgrade in the plug-in hybrid version.
Rumors are that the 3-Series PHEV will be equipped with a powertrain rated at roughly 275hp and 400 Nm. The all-electric range will increase to at least 30 miles (48 km) under the new WLTP test cycle. We believe it could be more than 25 miles (40 km) on the EPA cycle.
The German manufacturer is also working on the new X3, which is expected as 2020 model year in late 2019, after the introduction of the new 3-Series.
X3 for the first time will be offered in a plug-in hybrid version (X3 xDrive30e), with its powertrain shared with the 3-Series PHEV.
The X3 PHEV should give us glimpses of what to expect from the all-electric iX3, as the exterior and interior is expected to be similar.
Source: BMWBlog
9 Comments on "Plug-In Hybrid BMW X3 Expected To Launch Next Year"
Although 25 miles of range covers 60% of the population, this is still a disappointment, as the latest batteries could surely offer 40 miles of real range. Looks like this is PURELY for Government Compliance and not Market Leadership. That’s a management failure.
Euro compliance car, weak sauce.
Looks like a Kia!
I can only imagine the total maintenance cost on these — BMWs were already so expensive to maintain with only one drive system.
Zero maintenance costs for 3 years… Paid for by BMW.
That’s fine for lessees, not buyers. Resale value still matters to them.
The hybrid portion of the powertrain isn’t going to be an issue.
Mark the new X3 was just released. The new 3er is next.
There will be a Hybrid and a full electric version as well, and that includes the 3er sedan.
Why does the grill remind me of Kia?