Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased 53% In January

BY MARK KANE

Was this the last four-digit sales result in California?

Veloz, the nonprofit organization, estimates that plug-in electric car sales in California increased in January by 53% year-over-year, which is above the pace of the rest of the U.S. (43%).

The total volume stands at 8,463, and with high probability, it could be the last month below 10,000 (if only the pace of growth will not decrease too much).

Cumulative sales are now approaching 550,000:

Source: Veloz