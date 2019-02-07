Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased 53% In January
Was this the last four-digit sales result in California?
Veloz, the nonprofit organization, estimates that plug-in electric car sales in California increased in January by 53% year-over-year, which is above the pace of the rest of the U.S. (43%).
The total volume stands at 8,463, and with high probability, it could be the last month below 10,000 (if only the pace of growth will not decrease too much).
Cumulative sales are now approaching 550,000:
Source: Veloz
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased 53% In January"
Another news: eVgo just raised the CA DCFC price. In San Diego, it’s roughly double what it was ($0.15 to $0.28).
Sadly, this only affects people who pay to charge, not the free chargers. I suspect clogging by free charging Leaf, i3, Maven Bolts will remain the same while those who pay will pay whole lot more with same amount of waiting.
As well, this makes free charging crap EV more attractive, potentially worsening the free charger clogging problem.
Free charging SUCKS!!!!!