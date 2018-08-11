Plug-In Electric Cars Took 19% Of Market In Sweden
Sweden is experiencing Norway-like plug-in electric car sales market share.
As it was expected, the new tax scheme applied on July 1 (higher taxes for ICEs) caused a collapse of new car sales – especially diesel ones, which decreased to 23% of the market (from 48% one year ago). The all-electric and long-range plug-in hybrids benefitted the most, so their results went through the roof.
“A new fiscal system started on July 1st, where regular ICE models see their taxes increased (Malus), to the profit of a few PHEVs, but especially BEVs, that will see their incentives (Bonus) increase to some 6,000 euros”
In total, some 2,340 plug-in cars were sold in Sweden last month, which is 96% more than a year ago at a market share of 19%!
After seven months, sales stands at 15,579 (up 65%) at an average market share of 6.5%.
The top-selling plug-in models in July were Kia Niro PHEV (437) and Volkswagen Passat GTE (430), which also happened to be the #2 and #3 best-selling models, regardless of powertrain.
I can see why the Kia Kiro is the best selling plug in in Sweden. I just bought one a month ago, after leasing Volts for 6 years. The Niro is much roomier, has much better visibility, gets better mpg when running on gas, and mine was only $22k after discounts/tax credit. I got a base niro lx, and it comes standard with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.
The only downside vs.a Volt is that the Niro has slower acceleration in full ev mode, and always runs the engine to heat the cabin, and only 26 miles electric range. But for my usage, the better mpg on gas more than compensates for the reduced electric range.
I wonder why the Niro phev isn’t selling so well in the States?
just wait and see when volvo xc40,xc60,xc80, polstar, lynk & co and NEVS start their mass production.
The tesla model 3 sales will take off like a rocket in sweden IF it comes with a tow hitch.
That is a big reason why ppl dont buy electric cars here, it is hard to find one that is afordeble and have a tow hitch.