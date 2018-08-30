  1. Home
Tesla is now #1 even in the automotive group rankings.

According to the latest comparison released by the EV Sales Blog, Tesla becomes the biggest manufacturer of electric cars among all automotive groups (even counting PHEVs). That’s an improvement compared to second place two months ago.

The changes concern BYD too, which through record results improved from third to second, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which fell down two positions from #1 to #3.

Results for the first nine months of 2018:

  • Tesla: 154,123 (12% share)
  • BYD: 137,436 (11% share)
  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 131,606 (10% share)
In terms of brands origin:

  • Chin: 47%
  • U.S. 16%
  • Germany: 16%
  • Japan: 10%
  • South Korea (4%)

Source: EV Sales Blog

7 Comments on "Tesla Jumps To #1 In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In 2018 YTD"

Big Solar

Wow Hyundai Kia is ahead of Chevy? or Chery?

49 minutes ago
philip d

GM has only two plugins (Bolt and Volt) and have sold only 25,000 combined through September. I guess they have the Cadillac CT6 PHEV but it has only added less than 200 to that total in 2018.

So they are off the chart past Chery. In fact Toyota is probably ahead of GM since this is counting all types of plugins. Toyota has sold 20,000 Primes in the US alone so I’m sure their worldwide total is probably higher than GMs total.

35 minutes ago
Pluto

Chery is ahead of GM/Chevy.

31 minutes ago
Stanislav

Why is Toyota so blind?

35 minutes ago
Pluto

*insert racist joke about mr toyoda here*

25 minutes ago
Some Guy

Now Tesla should seriously try to jump up in vehicle quality rankings.

23 minutes ago
Chris O

And this is only the beginning as far as I can see. As Model 3 production keeps ramping up and lower end models start competing with non premium EV offerings from other companies Tesla will increasingly own the EV market, with only a few minor production run direct competitors available in the short term and non that could be considered direct Model 3 competitors. Pretty amazing how the rest of the industry is just letting this happen as Tesla even eats their premium ICE market lunch.

14 minutes ago