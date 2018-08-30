Tesla Jumps To #1 In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In 2018 YTD
Tesla is now #1 even in the automotive group rankings.
According to the latest comparison released by the EV Sales Blog, Tesla becomes the biggest manufacturer of electric cars among all automotive groups (even counting PHEVs). That’s an improvement compared to second place two months ago.
The changes concern BYD too, which through record results improved from third to second, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which fell down two positions from #1 to #3.
Results for the first nine months of 2018:
- Tesla: 154,123 (12% share)
- BYD: 137,436 (11% share)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 131,606 (10% share)
Plug-In Electric Car Sales Ranked By OEM – September 2018
In terms of brands origin:
- Chin: 47%
- U.S. 16%
- Germany: 16%
- Japan: 10%
- South Korea (4%)
Source: EV Sales Blog
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Tesla Jumps To #1 In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In 2018 YTD"
Wow Hyundai Kia is ahead of Chevy? or Chery?
GM has only two plugins (Bolt and Volt) and have sold only 25,000 combined through September. I guess they have the Cadillac CT6 PHEV but it has only added less than 200 to that total in 2018.
So they are off the chart past Chery. In fact Toyota is probably ahead of GM since this is counting all types of plugins. Toyota has sold 20,000 Primes in the US alone so I’m sure their worldwide total is probably higher than GMs total.
Chery is ahead of GM/Chevy.
Why is Toyota so blind?
*insert racist joke about mr toyoda here*
Now Tesla should seriously try to jump up in vehicle quality rankings.
And this is only the beginning as far as I can see. As Model 3 production keeps ramping up and lower end models start competing with non premium EV offerings from other companies Tesla will increasingly own the EV market, with only a few minor production run direct competitors available in the short term and non that could be considered direct Model 3 competitors. Pretty amazing how the rest of the industry is just letting this happen as Tesla even eats their premium ICE market lunch.