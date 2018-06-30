Plug-In Electric Car Sales Exceed 6,000 In June In UK

1 M BY MARK KANE

June was the fourth best month in terms of plug-in electric car sales in the UK as 6,272 new plug-ins were registered.

Besides the healthy growth of nearly 38% year-over-year, the market share is very high – 2.67% (second best ever).

Most of the market and growth comes from plug-in hybrids:

1,519 BEVs (up 4% year-over-year)

(up 4% year-over-year) 4,753 PHEVs (up 54% year-over-year)

In the first half of the year, sales increased by a quarter to 29,363 at an average market share of over 2.2%.

While we enjoy the market expansion of plug-ins we also see that the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) sends alarming signals to support shrinking diesel sales (-30% in the first half of the year). Hopefully, the growth in EVs will become high enough so that we can soon forget about diesel.