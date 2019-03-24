Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Finland Reach 5.7% Market Share

1 H BY MARK KANE

Finland follows Sweden and Norway by having one of the highest EV market shares.

The general car market in Finland shrunk in February by 13%, but plug-in electric car sales are moving forward. In total, some 488 new registrations translated into growth of 25% year-over-year.

With 1,109 new registrations YTD (up 22%), market share stands now at a record 5.7% – not bad at all taking into consideration cold climate and incentives that are not as big as in some other markets.

According to EV Sales Blog, PHEVs are responsible for 79% of the plug-in car market, but BEVs improved from 14% in 2018 to 21% now. In the next few months, we could see the switch more towards BEVs as first deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 already started.

Plug-in electric car sales in Finland – February 2019

Source: EV Sales Blog