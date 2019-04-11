Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased In Q1 By 13%
Electric cars have become the 7th largest foreign export category in California
Veloz, the nonprofit organization, estimates that sales of plug-in electric cars in California amounted during the first quarter to around 30,745, which is 13% more than a year ago. It’s also almost half of the total for the U.S. (62,317).
Another positive is that sales increased every month so far this year and in March reached 13,736.
The truth is however that pace of growth decreased this year (it was 84% in all of 2018 vs 2017) as the highest volume model – the Tesla Model 3 grew slower.
“California is the world’s 5th largest economy, and electric cars are the state’s 7th largest foreign export category by value (after aircraft, industrial equipment, diamonds, networking equipment, integrated circuits and almonds).”
Josh Boone, executive director of Veloz said:
“We’re continuing to see a growing electric car market and expansion of consumer choice. Our members are answering consumer demand with more electric makes and models, longer ranges, and more charging stations.”
“Many Californians are unaware of the benefits of electric cars. That’s why Veloz is focused on increasing public awareness, understanding and consideration.”
Plug-in electric car sales in California – March 2019
Source: Veloz
7 Comments on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased In Q1 By 13%"
(Original James) The transition to EVs from gassers cannot be sustained for long by just one make and model.
These stories do encourage us to keep fighting the goid fight, but there need be one mire major competitor in at least one more major segment, namely crossover SUVs in tbe $26-35,000 range to begin to tip the scales to that point where the writing is on the wall for ICE manufacturers.
We might see that with the ford and VW SUVs coming in a year or two. GM might be another year behind.
I think the $25K mark is really the “magic point” where there will be very few excuses left.
But sadly I don’t think we will get there any time soon without some major battery innovation.
That 7% per year improvement curve is flatting out and the last few drops of improvement will be really hard to squeeze out at this point.
Nor by California alone.
Yeah, I helped that March number for sure!
How can California’s growth rate be slower and lower then the US as a whole???
I am sure with raising gas prices, EVs will get even bigger boost in CA. Current average stands at $3.91.