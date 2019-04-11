Plug-In Electric Car Sales In California Increased In Q1 By 13%

1 H BY MARK KANE

Electric cars have become the 7th largest foreign export category in California

Veloz, the nonprofit organization, estimates that sales of plug-in electric cars in California amounted during the first quarter to around 30,745, which is 13% more than a year ago. It’s also almost half of the total for the U.S. (62,317).

Another positive is that sales increased every month so far this year and in March reached 13,736.

The truth is however that pace of growth decreased this year (it was 84% in all of 2018 vs 2017) as the highest volume model – the Tesla Model 3 grew slower.

“California is the world’s 5th largest economy, and electric cars are the state’s 7th largest foreign export category by value (after aircraft, industrial equipment, diamonds, networking equipment, integrated circuits and almonds).”

Josh Boone, executive director of Veloz said:

“We’re continuing to see a growing electric car market and expansion of consumer choice. Our members are answering consumer demand with more electric makes and models, longer ranges, and more charging stations.” “Many Californians are unaware of the benefits of electric cars. That’s why Veloz is focused on increasing public awareness, understanding and consideration.”

Plug-in electric car sales in California – March 2019

Source: Veloz