Plug-In Electric Car Sales In UK End Year At 3.8% Market Share

2 H BY MARK KANE

The year 2018 was positive. In 2019, a lot will depend on new models

December brought a slight increase of plug-in electric cars sales in the UK to 5,498 (up 19% year-over-year), but as the overall market decreased 5.5%, market share hit the 2nd best result ever – 3.8%.

1,534 BEVs (up 59% year-over-year)

(up 59% year-over-year) 3,964 PHEVs (up 9% year-over-year)

Lower incentives for all-electric and no more Plug-In Car Grant for plug-in hybrids so far didn’t reverse the rising trend.

The year 2018 was a record for plug-in car sales in the UK as 59,911 new registrations were noted (up by 21.8%) at an average market share of 2.53% (overall market share decreased by 6.8%).

15,474 BEVs (up 14% year-over-year)

(up 14% year-over-year) 44,437 PHEVs (up 25% year-over-year)

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) notes that despite record results, growth of plug-ins is falling behind EU average and that sales are not enough to offset the significant drop od diesel cars by almost 30% (market share decreased within a year from 42.0% to 31.7%).