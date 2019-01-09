Plug-In Electric Car Sales In UK End Year At 3.8% Market Share
The year 2018 was positive. In 2019, a lot will depend on new models
December brought a slight increase of plug-in electric cars sales in the UK to 5,498 (up 19% year-over-year), but as the overall market decreased 5.5%, market share hit the 2nd best result ever – 3.8%.
- 1,534 BEVs (up 59% year-over-year)
- 3,964 PHEVs (up 9% year-over-year)
Lower incentives for all-electric and no more Plug-In Car Grant for plug-in hybrids so far didn’t reverse the rising trend.
The year 2018 was a record for plug-in car sales in the UK as 59,911 new registrations were noted (up by 21.8%) at an average market share of 2.53% (overall market share decreased by 6.8%).
- 15,474 BEVs (up 14% year-over-year)
- 44,437 PHEVs (up 25% year-over-year)
Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in UK – December 2018
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) notes that despite record results, growth of plug-ins is falling behind EU average and that sales are not enough to offset the significant drop od diesel cars by almost 30% (market share decreased within a year from 42.0% to 31.7%).
“In the AFV sector, petrol electric hybrids remained the most popular choice, up +21.3% to 81,156 units. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) also recorded a strong uplift (+24.9%) over the year, though the figures suggest growth is slowing following the removal of the Government’s plug-in car grant for these vehicles in October.
Demand for PHEVs grew almost 30% in the first 10 months, but year on year increases fell to 3.1% and 8.7% in November and December respectively. Pure electric cars, meanwhile, grew 13.8% in the year but, with just 15,474 registered, they still make up only 0.7% of the market. Given the reduction in government incentives, the pace of growth of plug-in cars is now falling significantly behind the EU average.2“
Switzerland 2018 / 2017:
BEV: 1.7% / 1.5%
Hybrid: 5.1% / 3.8%
Diesel: 30% / 36%
Diesel keeps decreasing very fast every year 🙂
Sadly the BEV growth is dissapointing.
But M3 seems to be very popular, so this will hopefully change in 2019.
You have to remember that the UK is very conservative when it comes to cars so it might be a harder market to crack for EVs. Buyers in the market for luxury cars are much more likely to choose German dead dinosaur mobiles than Teslas than other markets. Despite having an awkward road network and unusual amount of stop start traffic, the British favour manual transmission ICE because that is what their parents bought, because that’s what their grandparents bought as it was all that was available in 1948.