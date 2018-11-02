Plug-In Car Electric Sales In Norway Grab 55% Market Share In October 2018

6 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar I-PACE was the 5th best-selling model in October.

October was another strong month for growth of plug-in electric car sales in Norway. The country is now leaning towards total electrification as plug-ins captured the majority of the market.

In total, some 6,466 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month (up 20.8% year-over-year) at the 2nd highest share ever of 55.5%.

As we can see in the details, customers are shifting from PHEVs more towards BEVs.

BEVs: 4,496 (up 69.1%, 38.6% market share) + 1,094 ‘used’ + 146 vans (131 new and 15 used) + 4 FCV

(up 69.1%, market share) + 1,094 ‘used’ + 146 vans (131 new and 15 used) + 4 FCV PHEVs: 1,970 (down 26.8%, 16.9% market share)

The market leader in Norway remains the same – Nissan LEAF, which noted 1,292 sales in October (#1) and 10,375 YTD (#1).

Our attention was grabbed however by the Jaguar I-PACE, because 441 registrations (581 YTD) makes it 5th best-selling plug-in, following the LEAF, Volkswagen e-Golf, BMW i3 and Volvo XC60. Sure, Jaguar is filling a queue of orders, but it’s a promising figure for the brand.

Tesla delivered 201 electric cars in October (resting after the 2,016-unit September rush).

New passenger car registrations in Norway, Top 20 models YTD

source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)