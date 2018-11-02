Plug-In Car Electric Sales In Norway Grab 55% Market Share In October 2018
Jaguar I-PACE was the 5th best-selling model in October.
October was another strong month for growth of plug-in electric car sales in Norway. The country is now leaning towards total electrification as plug-ins captured the majority of the market.
In total, some 6,466 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month (up 20.8% year-over-year) at the 2nd highest share ever of 55.5%.
As we can see in the details, customers are shifting from PHEVs more towards BEVs.
- BEVs: 4,496 (up 69.1%, 38.6% market share) + 1,094 ‘used’ + 146 vans (131 new and 15 used) + 4 FCV
- PHEVs: 1,970 (down 26.8%, 16.9% market share)
The market leader in Norway remains the same – Nissan LEAF, which noted 1,292 sales in October (#1) and 10,375 YTD (#1).
Our attention was grabbed however by the Jaguar I-PACE, because 441 registrations (581 YTD) makes it 5th best-selling plug-in, following the LEAF, Volkswagen e-Golf, BMW i3 and Volvo XC60. Sure, Jaguar is filling a queue of orders, but it’s a promising figure for the brand.
Tesla delivered 201 electric cars in October (resting after the 2,016-unit September rush).
New passenger car registrations in Norway, Top 20 models YTD
source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Plug-In Car Electric Sales In Norway Grab 55% Market Share In October 2018"
It keeps on trucking.^^
FYI: A friend of mine in line for Kia Niro here in Norway just told me that Kia has stopped taking reservations for norwegians. I’m assuming it’s because they are only commited to 2000 deliveries per year and the list has become looooooooooong. For the record, my friend is about 4000th place.
So much for the “Teslakillers”:-)
Niro to? I’ve heard the same story about the Kona. Kona +- 20.000 cars a year.
chinese cars will sell as hell ( if they can produce the quantities there claiming now) .
I cant wait to se what impact a “cheap” Tesla can do in our market next year. If supply is no limiting factor i think Tesla can deliver some thousands a month. Maybe 30% of all car sales in the contry?
Please Elon, offer the hitch option and You will do “insanely” well
Anyone know what the percentage of EVs on the road is in Norway? Total registered EVs vs Total registered cars in Norway?
I think it was reported recently at about 6.5%
And about 3 p.p. more if counting PHEVs too.
How long before range anxiety becomes an issue for ICE owners?
Leaf is outselling *all* variants of the Golf combined — BEV, PHEV, and combustion…
Also, tiny Norway saw more Leaf sales in October than all of the US…