Plug-In Car Electric Sales In Germany Returned To Growth In October

Almost two-thirds of sales are now all-electric models

Plug-in electric car sales in Germany barely increased in October as many plug-in hybrid models disappeared from the market after the transition from NEDC to WLTP in September.

Total number of new passenger car registrations increased by 6% year-over-year to 5,386 at market share of 2.13%.

  • BEVs: 3,390 – up 56% at ≈1.34% market share
  • PHEVs: 1,996 – down 31% at ≈0.79% market share

After 10 months of this year, total new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 55,527 at an average of 1.9% market share.

The top selling all-electric models in October were:

  • Volkswagen e-Golf – 784
  • Renault ZOE – 609
  • BMW 225xe Active Tourer504
  • BMW i3426 (306 BEVs plus 120 REx)
  • smart fortwo electric drive – 402

Tesla registrations stand at 61 (46 Model S + 15 Model X). Jaguar I-PACE was at just 22 registrations. Hyundai Kona Electric noted 78.

So far this year, the most popular models are:

  • Renault ZOE – 4,369
  • Volkswagen e-Golf – 4,356
  • BMW i3 – 4,129

The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicles were almost above e-Golf, at 717 in October (4,010 YTD).

Benz

Marketshare of diesel cars in Europe:

In October 2017: 42%

In October 2018: 34%

2 hours ago
Manuel

Diesel decline is the best thing could happen to Europe:

1) immediately less pollution (diesel fumes are the most toxic and cancerous ones, mainly for NOx)
2) because of the fact gasoline emits more CO2 than diesel, carmakers are now forced to build more hybrids and electric cars to stay in the EU limits for 2021, so, totally cleaner air!

1 hour ago
REXisKing

Consumer Reports: 2019 BMW i3 gets: RECOMMENDED.
With a 5/5 reliability rating.

18 minutes ago