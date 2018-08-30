Plug-In Car Electric Sales In Germany Returned To Growth In October

3 H BY MARK KANE

Almost two-thirds of sales are now all-electric models

Plug-in electric car sales in Germany barely increased in October as many plug-in hybrid models disappeared from the market after the transition from NEDC to WLTP in September.

Total number of new passenger car registrations increased by 6% year-over-year to 5,386 at market share of 2.13%.

BEVs: 3,390 – up 56% at ≈1.34% market share

– up 56% at ≈1.34% market share PHEVs: 1,996 – down 31% at ≈0.79% market share

After 10 months of this year, total new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 55,527 at an average of 1.9% market share.

The top selling all-electric models in October were:

Volkswagen e-Golf – 784

Renault ZOE – 609

BMW 225xe Active Tourer – 504

– BMW i3 – 426 (306 BEVs plus 120 REx)

– smart fortwo electric drive – 402

Tesla registrations stand at 61 (46 Model S + 15 Model X). Jaguar I-PACE was at just 22 registrations. Hyundai Kona Electric noted 78.

So far this year, the most popular models are:

Renault ZOE – 4,369

Volkswagen e-Golf – 4,356

BMW i3 – 4,129

The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicles were almost above e-Golf, at 717 in October (4,010 YTD).