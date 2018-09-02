Plug-In Car Sales In Germany Increased In August To Nearly 6,000
Thousands of Germans park new plug-ins in their garages each month.
- BEVs: 2,457 – up 13% at ≈0.8% market share
- PHEVs: 3,431 – up 31% at ≈1.1% market share
After eight months of this year, total new passenger plug-in car registrations reached 45,422 at an average of over 1.8% market share.
It seems that in August the best selling plug-in was the BMW 225xe with 707 new registrations. Great results were noted by the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – 297 (30% of total volume).
Renault ZOE led the all-electric cars with 421 new registrations, followed by 412 BMW i3 (282 all-electric and 130 REx). Kia Soul EV was at 339, but most of those are expected to be exported as used to Norway.
Tesla struggles with sales as only 47 Model S and 35 Model X were registered. But Jaguar I-PACE also disappointed with only 2 registrations.
Light delivery vehicle StreetScooter had 328 new registrations.
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Plug-In Car Sales In Germany Increased In August To Nearly 6,000"
Besides of the range anxiety and the fact, that here in Germany are still some petrolheads ;), the availability of EVs is the main issue. If you look at the US sales, the significant growth compared to 2017 is only driven by the tesla model 3. Without the model 3 (as it is not available outside the US), it would look comparable. If the other manufacturers would increase their production output, the sales would also improve significantly. Cost and availability of batteries might be the main issue why “less premium” cars like the leaf, ioniq, bolt, kona are not produced in larger scale. As the monthly sales are monotored in such a good way here, it would be interesting to monitor the yearly or planned worldwide EV production numbers of the manufacturers as well, if it is possible to get hands on such values.
So, what do they do in Germany? Do they excommunicate those that buy a Tesla. Are they laughed or looked down upon? Are they not invited to parties?
/Sarc