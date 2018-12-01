Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Keep Growing In October
Tesla Model 3 apparently 2nd in October and still 1st after 10 months of 2018.
The three-digit growth rate of plug-in electric car sales that we have seen during the past eight months (February – September) in Canada comes to an end.
The market is still growing fast – by 68% year-over-year in October – but not like over 200% at its peak when the generous $14,000 CAD incentive to purchase EVs in Ontario was available.
In total, some 3,391 new plug-ins were registered in October, which is enough for 2.1% market share.
Previous month (September) was significantly revised up to 5,403 and 3.12% market share as Tesla Model 3 shot to 1,860 estimated deliveries.
The three best-selling models in October were:
- Nissan LEAF – 640 and 5,121 YTD
- Tesla Model 3 – 600 and 5,455 YTD (estimated)
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 351 and 4,753 YTD
Source: Canada EV Sales
1 Comment on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Keep Growing In October"
According to the linked site graph the Chevy Volt both generations combines is the all time current reigning champion in Canadian Plug-in sales
Chevy Volt ( gen 1 + 2) = 16,966
Nissan Leaf ( gen 1 + 2) = 10,640