  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Keep Growing In October

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Keep Growing In October

3 H BY MARK KANE 1

Tesla Model 3 apparently 2nd in October and still 1st after 10 months of 2018.

The three-digit growth rate of plug-in electric car sales that we have seen during the past eight months (February – September) in Canada comes to an end.

The market is still growing fast – by 68% year-over-year in October – but not like over 200% at its peak when the generous $14,000 CAD incentive to purchase EVs in Ontario was available.

In total, some 3,391 new plug-ins were registered in October, which is enough for 2.1% market share.

More from Canada
Canadian EV Demand Is So Strong That Customers Wait Months On Lists
Tesla Model 3 Outsells All Other EVs In Q3 In Canada
British Columbia To Phase Out Non-Electric Car Sales By 2040

Previous month (September) was significantly revised up to 5,403 and 3.12% market share as Tesla Model 3 shot to 1,860 estimated deliveries.

The three best-selling models in October were:

  • Nissan LEAF – 640 and 5,121 YTD
  • Tesla Model 3 – 600 and 5,455 YTD (estimated)
  • Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 351 and 4,753 YTD

Source: Canada EV Sales

Categories: Sales

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Keep Growing In October"

newest oldest most voted
Threader

According to the linked site graph the Chevy Volt both generations combines is the all time current reigning champion in Canadian Plug-in sales

Chevy Volt ( gen 1 + 2) = 16,966
Nissan Leaf ( gen 1 + 2) = 10,640

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago