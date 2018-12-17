  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Dominated By Tesla Model 3

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Dominated By Tesla Model 3

54 M BY MARK KANE 10

With Model 3 in charge, Canada sees a stable 2% market share.

The plug-in electric car sales growth in Canada gradually weakens, but in November it still was a healthy 53% gain year-over-year as nearly 3,000 were sold at 2% market share.

The EV Sales Blog numbers currently indicate 2,936 sales for the month and 40,867 for the year (at an average of 2.2% market share). It’s already well above 2017 sales of less than 18,800.

More from Canada
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales Booming In Canada
British Columbia To Phase Out Non-Electric Car Sales By 2040
Canada Gets Its First Fully Electric Vessels: 2 Massive Ferries

It’s estimated that Tesla Model 3 noted about 600 sales in November, which would be the highest result for the month (third time in a row for the Model 3 at #1).

Decent numbers were set by the Nissan LEAF (389), Chevrolet Volt (345) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (299).

Plug-in electric car registrations in Canada – November 2018

Source: Canada EV Sales, EV Sales Blog

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Dominated By Tesla Model 3"

newest oldest most voted
Speculawyer

Plug-in sales dominated by the Model 3 anywhere the Model 3 is available in quantity.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Darren

Sales increases for 2018 are on a downward trajectory – no doubt because the generous Ontario EV rebates were axed. I bet if you take out Ontario, sales would be up, at least in Quebec and BC, where rebates still are available. Not looking good for Ontario at least while Ford is in power and the Feds sit on their hands with respect to rebates. Ontario is regressing into the Jurassic period.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Scott

Yup. I would love to see a federal rebate. With the carbon tax money coming it should be easily doable.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Get Real

And who funds these idiots’s campaigns?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Scott

Not sure because political finance laws in Canada are strict. donations from corporations or unions are illegal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
Marcel Guldemond

Just saw an I-Pace in Ottawa a few days ago. (looked bigger than I thought it would, although not as big as an F-Pace) The source blog reports 20 sold in November.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Those canucks took our tax credit! Build the wall along the Canadian border so we don’t lose any more!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Scott

Unfortunately Canada does not have any federal rebates for EVs. A couple of provinces do.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
ffbj

So how does Tesla semi hook-up to 5 SC stations at once.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Kootenay EV Family

I added one Model 3 sale in early December – pretty happy with it so far!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago