Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Dominated By Tesla Model 3

54 M BY MARK KANE

With Model 3 in charge, Canada sees a stable 2% market share.

The plug-in electric car sales growth in Canada gradually weakens, but in November it still was a healthy 53% gain year-over-year as nearly 3,000 were sold at 2% market share.

The EV Sales Blog numbers currently indicate 2,936 sales for the month and 40,867 for the year (at an average of 2.2% market share). It’s already well above 2017 sales of less than 18,800.

It’s estimated that Tesla Model 3 noted about 600 sales in November, which would be the highest result for the month (third time in a row for the Model 3 at #1).

Decent numbers were set by the Nissan LEAF (389), Chevrolet Volt (345) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (299).

Plug-in electric car registrations in Canada – November 2018

Source: Canada EV Sales, EV Sales Blog