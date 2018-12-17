Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Canada Dominated By Tesla Model 3
With Model 3 in charge, Canada sees a stable 2% market share.
The plug-in electric car sales growth in Canada gradually weakens, but in November it still was a healthy 53% gain year-over-year as nearly 3,000 were sold at 2% market share.
The EV Sales Blog numbers currently indicate 2,936 sales for the month and 40,867 for the year (at an average of 2.2% market share). It’s already well above 2017 sales of less than 18,800.
It’s estimated that Tesla Model 3 noted about 600 sales in November, which would be the highest result for the month (third time in a row for the Model 3 at #1).
Decent numbers were set by the Nissan LEAF (389), Chevrolet Volt (345) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (299).
Plug-in electric car registrations in Canada – November 2018
Source: Canada EV Sales, EV Sales Blog
Plug-in sales dominated by the Model 3 anywhere the Model 3 is available in quantity.
Sales increases for 2018 are on a downward trajectory – no doubt because the generous Ontario EV rebates were axed. I bet if you take out Ontario, sales would be up, at least in Quebec and BC, where rebates still are available. Not looking good for Ontario at least while Ford is in power and the Feds sit on their hands with respect to rebates. Ontario is regressing into the Jurassic period.
Yup. I would love to see a federal rebate. With the carbon tax money coming it should be easily doable.
And who funds these idiots’s campaigns?
Not sure because political finance laws in Canada are strict. donations from corporations or unions are illegal.
Just saw an I-Pace in Ottawa a few days ago. (looked bigger than I thought it would, although not as big as an F-Pace) The source blog reports 20 sold in November.
Those canucks took our tax credit! Build the wall along the Canadian border so we don’t lose any more!
Unfortunately Canada does not have any federal rebates for EVs. A couple of provinces do.
So how does Tesla semi hook-up to 5 SC stations at once.
I added one Model 3 sale in early December – pretty happy with it so far!