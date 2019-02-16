Plug-In Electric Car Registrations In Germany Almost Hit New Record

1 H BY MARK KANE

Germany missed the previous record from March by less than 50

The year 2019 began in Germany with 6,767 new passenger plug-in electric car registrations, which is 20% more than a year ago. The market share increased to over 2.5% (new record).

All the growth comes from all-electric cars, as plug-in hybrids decreased for the fifth consecutive month:

BEVs: 4,648 (new record) – up 68% at ≈1.75% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2019

The three top-selling models in January were:

One of the higher results was noted by Audi e-tron (407), but there were no customer deliveries in January.