Plug-In EV Car Market Share In Sweden Increased To 13% In January
Rate of growth in Sweden accelerated to 53%
Sweden is consistently striving to higher plug-in car market share, which in January amounted to roughly 13%.
Passenger plug-in car registrations increased by 53% to 2,665, which is pretty awesome, especially when the general market again shrunk by 11%.
Interestingly, all-electric car sales went up four times, while plug-in hybrids barely moved up by 2%.
Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (465) was the best selling model, but Kia Niro catches our attention with 285 PHEV and 175 EV.
