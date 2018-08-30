Pininfarina Previews Rimac-Supplied Powertrain For PF0 Hypercar

Pininfarina’s PF0 hypercar is no secret. News Pininfarina was working on a hypercar bore fruit in July when the company announced it’d show the car at a private event during Monterey Car Week. Then, through August and early September, the company released a gaggle of teasers, giving us a peek at the futuristic cabin and the car’s rear end. We still haven’t seen the car in full, but a new teaser along with new information gives us hope we will see the car soon.

Pininfarina announced it’s partnering with Rimac, which will provide the company with the high-performance EV powertrain and battery technology needed for the PF0 hypercar. Rimac will supply Pininfarina with the hardware and software, and engineering expertise.

“We are very excited about this challenge,” said Rimac founder Mate Rimac. “Combining Rimac values – technology, innovation and performance with the heritage, history and Italian design of Automobili Pininfarina makes a perfect synergy for an exciting new hypercar – the PF0. This partnership is a big milestone for both companies, and we are looking forward to bringing this incredible machine to life together.”

Announcing the partnership comes with more news, too. While Automobili Pininfarina is distinctly Italian, the company moved its corporate and operational headquarters to Munich, Germany where it’ll have access to “expertise and engineering networks in arguably the world’s most successful and technologically advanced car market.”

“Today marks a significant step for the launch of a range of Pininfarina-branded cars and for PF0, which will be the most powerful Italian-built sports car in history – and the first luxury hypercar to be conceived in Germany,” said Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke. “We have developed a sophisticated brief to deliver a ground-breaking all-electric hyper GT car to clients from 2020, and now we are curating the partners and suppliers to deliver this dream.”

Making a claim the PF0 will be “the most powerful Italian-built sports car in history” is bold, setting the bar high for the company. Tapping Rimac for the battery technology certainly adds credence to Perschke’s claim. We know Pininfarina will limit the $2-million PF0 to just 150 units. It’ll be the first pure-electric hypercar with a rumored ranged of 310 miles (500 kilometers) and a top speed of more than 250 mph (402 kph).

Pininfarina will begin PF0 deliveries in late 2020.