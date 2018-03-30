Pininfarina Releases New Teasers Of Sleek Electric Hypercar

2 H BY CHRIS BRUCE

If you’re rich, there’s a chance to see it in August.

Automobili Pininfarina continues to be light on firm details about its upcoming PF0 electric hypercar, but three new renderings provide a fresh look at the vehicle’s styling. In addition, Nick Heidfeld, a former Formula One driver and current competitor in Formula E, has signed on as the automaker’s development driver.

The sketches depict the PF0 as a low-slung coupe with a large, swept-back windshield and prominent fenders. The headlights extend across the front end in a skinny strip.

“The design of PF0 will espouse purity, beauty, and innovation. Working closely with Pininfarina SpA we have created three new images that give prospective owners an exciting preview of the design features we will introduce on this incredible hypercar,” Luca Borgogno, Automobili Design Director, said in the release of the new renderings.

Pininfarina is better known for its designs than as a full automaker, and the company wants its first product to be a worldbeater. Four electric motors would produce a total of 2,000 horsepower (1,491 kilowatts). The firm projects that the PF0 could hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than two seconds and achieve a top speed above 250 mph (402 kph). The batteries would provide over 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range, although presumably not with the pedal to the floor.

Pininfarina will hold a closed-door, invitation-only showing of the PF0 during Monterey Car Week in August, and it’ll only be open to folks who will potentially be able to pay the roughly $2.5 million price for the electric hypercar. The company will begin real-world testing in early 2019, so we’ll likely see spy shots leak out. Deliveries will start in late 2020.

After the PF0, Pininfarina intends to expand its lineup by adding an electric SUV. It would be somewhat more affordable at $185,000.

Mahindra purchased Pininfarina for $185 million in 2015. It created Automobili Pininfarina to be an automaker and retained Pininfarina SpA as a design firm.