Pininfarina Begins To Assemble Electric Car Leadership Team

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Some impressive names from the industry have already joined Pininfarina’s team

Automobili Pininfarina, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian car maker Mahindra and Pininfarina SpA, one of the most known Italian design studios, have recently ventured into a new joint automotive business. Conceived in order to design & build all-electric sports and luxury cars of unmatched performance and unprecedented heritage, the company is set to debut their first car in 2020. Codenamed Pininfarina PFo, the hypercar is set to be an extra low volume, ultra-luxurious fully electric hypercar that promises breathtaking performance and impressive looks.

The vehicle will be able to achieve a top speed of 250 mph (400km/h) and be able to achieve a fully electric range of 310 miles (500 kilometers). The first concept design images of the PFo are scheduled to be debuted at a private client viewing, scheduled to be held at the Monterey Car Week in California next month. With the launch date of their first electric hypercar coming rather soon, Pininfarina is hard at work in filling up positions at their Munich based design & production facility.

Thus, in order to complete the PF0 in time, complete with unprecedented design & performance characteristics, Pininfarina is hard at work at filling up their top-level management positions in Munich with an experienced senior management team. Pininfarina hopes that the temptation of working with other amazing automotive industry talents, matched with the prospect of working on one of the world’s most prestigious automobiles, will draw talent from other big names in the car industry, thus making them move to Munich.

“We have attracted some of the best automotive industry talent from all corners of the globe. Now this team is completely focused on delivering groundbreaking, highly desirable vehicles through a business strategy which will see Automobili Pininfarina become the most sustainable luxury automotive business in the world,” Perschke says.

Currently, the CEO position is filled by Michael Perschke, an automotive manager with over 20 years of experience in the industry. For Perschke, his focus on innovation, connectivity, and electric vehicles make him best suited for the job at hand. Furthermore, the CEO claims that Automobili Pininfarina is a pioneering new business that was created to service the most sophisticated clients in the world.

“Our product portfolio will launch with an innovative, zero-emissions hypercar that represents the progression we aim to make at the pinnacle of the luxury and sports car market,” he says in a statement.

Even now, the team at Pininfarina Automobili involves some impressive names. The likes of COO, Officer Per Svantesson, who previously held top-level positions in companies such as Volvo and Valeo, or CBO Dan Connell, who comes from Jaguar Land Rover, where he was responsible for the global marketing communications and PR strategy behind the company’s Special Vehicle Operations and Classic business divisions.

They are joined by the design director Luca Bergogno, a well-known name in the field of design. He comes with over 14 years of experience as one of Pininfarina’s leading designers and will undoubtedly be the right man for the design aspect of the job. Marcus Korbach joins in as the sales director, coming from Bugatti. Furthermore, product and platform director Paolo Dellacha, an engineer that spent over two decades working in computer-aided engineering, testing and design roles at Ferrari, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo, fills out an all-star team featuring some of the top names from the industry, promising an exciting prospect for this all-electric, high-performance vehicle.

The Pininfarina PF0 Design Sketches

3 photos

Source: Wards Auto