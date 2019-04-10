Pininfarina Battista Electric Hypercar: Photos & Videos Galore

1 H BY MARK KANE

Pininfarina Battista to be followed by an entire range of EVs

The Pininfarina Battista scheduled for late 2020 will be one of the quickest electric cars in the world, but it’s not the only EV to be introduced by the Italian company, acquired by Mahindra.

Pininfarina hints that from 2021 on there will be “a range of low-volume all-electric luxury cars in other segments”. It’s hard to say what the “low-volume” really means (the Battista hypercar is set for 150 units), but it seems that the brand intends to stick to EVs for the future.

Let’s check out this beautiful car in the live photos and videos from Geneva once again.

Pininfarina Battista specs:

120 kWh battery

battery range of more than 484 km (300 miles)

0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 2 seconds

acceleration from 0 to 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds!

top speed of more than the 250 mph (400 km/h)

system output: 1,397 kW (1900 hp) of power and 2,300 Nm of torque

all-wheel drive

350 kW DC fast charging (0-80% in 40 minutes)

Production plan:

from late 2020

only 150 to be made – 50 for North America ($2-$2.5 million), 50 for Europe and 50 for the Middle East and Asia markets

25 photos