Pininfarina Battista Featured By Fully Charged: Video

16 M BY MARK KANE

The true electric hypercar

Here is a quick look at the Pininfarina Battista, an all-electric hypercar, which happens to be the most powerful car ever made in Italy.

Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith seems to be impressed by the Battista saying that it was the star of the show.

Production of those gorgeous, Rimac-powered cars, will start from late 2020, but only 150 are to be made within three years (half were reserved right away) at a price of ($2-$2.5 million).

The car is equipped with a 120 kWh battery and 1.4 MW powertrain from Rimac, which enables it to go 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 2 seconds, as well as achieve a long range of 300 miles (483 km).

With such an outcome, it seems that the acquisition of the Pininfarina by Mahindra in 2015 was a smart move.

From the video description:

“In this bite-sized episode, Jonny Smith looks at one of the stars of The Geneva Motor Show 2019, the Pininfarina Battista 1900hp electric hypercar – possibly the most powerful Italian car ever? Normally a design house, the Battista signals their first foray into making their own supercars, and of course, they are electric.” “Official test driver for the project is ex F1 Nick Heidfeld. Dr Peter Tutzer is the (ex Bugatti, Porsche and Pagani) chassis guru. Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina founded the styling house in 1928 and met Enzo Ferrari in 1951 to close a deal for Pininfarina to exclusively style Ferrari road cars.”

Pininfarina Battista specs:

120 kWh battery

battery range of more than 484 km (300 miles)

0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 2 seconds

acceleration from 0 to 300 km/h in less than 12 seconds!

top speed of more than the 250 mph (400 km/h)

system output: 1,397 kW (1900 hp) of power and 2,300 Nm of torque

all-wheel drive

350 kW DC fast charging (0-80% in 40 minutes)