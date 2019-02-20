55 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

R1T electric truck exposed in detail.

The Rivian R1T is the hottest (only? – we’re not quite convinced by the Atlis XT electric truck) electric pickup truck in the world right now.

We rather enjoy these video overviews. Why? Well, they concisely sum up so much information into such an easily digestible format.

Pickup trucks are by far the hottest segment in the U.S. right now, yet an electric one doesn’t exist. At least in on-sale form. We hope Rivian will soon change that with the launch of its R1T electric truck next year.

This video covers the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in detail. It touches on specs, features and even on Rivian the company. And best of all, you can watch it all right here. And in the process, take in a ton of Rivian information in just a brief amount of your time.

Video description: