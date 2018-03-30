Phoenix Motorcars To Wheel Out 29 Electric Airport Shuttle Buses

6 M BY MARK KANE

Phoenix Motorcars, the company that like a phoenix obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor, returned to the EV scene several years ago with idea to offering passenger shuttle buses.

The business seems to be developing well, as Phoenix (in partnership with the South Coast Air Quality Management District – SCAQMD) is able to attract relatively big orders for 29 electric shuttle buses for airports.

The Phoenix ZUES model has range of up to 110 miles (177 km) and can be recharged using both AC (Level 2) and DC fast charging.

Thanks to the $3.18 million grant from the U.S. EPA and California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, 29 diesel and gas-fueled shuttle buses will be replaced by all-electric free of cost to the fleet operators at the four major airports in Southern California:

LAX

Ontario

JWA

Hollywood Burbank

Moreover, additional funding will also cover part of the required charging infrastructure cost:

“The grant provides organizations operating regular shuttle services to the airports – including parking companies, car rental facilities, hotels and other airport fleets – the opportunity to switch to Phoenix’s Zero Emission Utility Shuttle (ZEUS) while benefitting from the lower cost of operations as compared to their existing gasoline or diesel shuttle buses.” “Airport shuttle buses often run 24/7 operations and ZEUS by Phoenix Motorcars is well suited to meet the requirements of this high intensity application. The ZEUS shuttle bus can run up to 110 miles on a single charge and comes with both Level II and Level III fast charging capabilities.”

Mr. Emad Fakhoury, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars said:

“This win is a testament to the best-in-class products Phoenix Motorcars produces and further cements our position as a market leader in the electric shuttle bus segment. We are the leading supplier of medium duty all electric shuttle buses in the U.S. and we look forward to supporting more fleet operators in switching to zero emission transportation while also reducing their cost of operations. We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. EPA and SCAQMD in supporting the adoption of zero-emission medium duty electric vehicles”.

Wayne Nastri, executive officer of the SCAQMD said: