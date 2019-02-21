Plug-In Hybrid Car Range, Price & More Compared For U.S.

5 M BY MARK KANE

All the plug-in hybrids in one place

About 30 plug-in hybrid cars are currently available in the U.S. (sadly,not all of them nationwide). The choice for PHEV is, in theory, broader than BEVs, but the share in overall plug-in car sales in recent months was between one-fourth to over one-third of all plug-in sales.

Let’s check out what’s on offer. All the data/charts are also available at our Compare EVs card here.

This year the plug-in hybrids will lose its first and biggest player in many years – the Chevrolet Volt. However, the general offer seems to be improving as the new PHEVs are typically getting more all-electric range.

It’s too early to think that plug-in hybrids completed their role as the bridge technology to full-electric cars. In fact, many new or upgraded models are coming, especially from European brands.

BEVs by range

According to the EPA, the majority of PHEVs can go more than 16 miles. The top ones can go around 50 miles (Honda Clarity PHEV and Chevrolet Volt). BMW i3 REx (with range-extender) is kind of separate species, as the 25 kW ICE is kind of an auxiliary device to complete the trip.

In the near future, we expect that we will see more and more 20-30 miles of range, just like we see more 200+ mile BEVs.

BEVs by price

The prices (MSRP after including destination charge and available federal tax credit) ranges between almost $22,000 to $181,000. The three most popular models – Honda Clarity PHEV, Toyota Prius Prime and Chevrolet Volt starts however below $27,000. Many other PHEVs are premium or sporty models.

