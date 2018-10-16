Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept: Paris Motor Show Video Roundup

46 M BY MARK KANE

The silver Peugeot e-LEGEND shines in Paris.

Peugeot, besides the 508, 508 SW and 3008 plug-in hybrids, presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show a concept all-electric model, the Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept.

It looks pretty slick, as it envisions a vintage car (in this case Peugeot 504 Coupé). Also, the specs with a 100 kWh battery and 340 kW dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain sounds spectacular.

The bad news is that it’s just a concept. You will not be able to buy it so instead just enjoy the photos and videos from the show.

Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept spec:

100 kWh battery pack

battery pack 600 km (373 miles) of WLTP range

fast charging up to 80% (500 km/311 miles) in 25 minutes

(500 km/311 miles) in home wireless charging option

340 kW and 800 Nm and all-wheen drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds

top speed of 220 km/h (137 mph)

dimensions are (in mm): length: 4650, width: 1930, height: 1370, wheelbase: 2690.