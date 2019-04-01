Peugeot e-208 Featured By Fully Charged: Video

14 M BY MARK KANE

Sadly not available in the U.S.

Here is one more look at the all-new Peugeot e-208 unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with insights from Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith. The look of the new e-208 was very well appreciated.

The new French subcompact soon will spawn also as an electric Corsa under Opel and Vauxhall (in the UK) brands. The trio will become serious competition to the upcoming second-generation Renault ZOE. To lower costs, PSA Group intends to use the same battery/powertrain also in other models/brands.

From the video description:

Peugeot are on a roll making beautiful cars, but by far the most crucial is the 208 supermini. It is being launched with piston engines and pure. EV from the start, and the e208 is set to outgun Renault’s Zoe and share underpinnings with Vauxhall’s forthcoming E-Corsa. Just one power variant of the e-208 will be available. A 50kWh battery is mated to a 100kW electric motor (134bhp and 192lbft. Peugeot claims a 211-mile range WLTP (280 miles according to NEDC). Fast charging at 100kW is available via CCS, with a 0-80% charge capable in just half an hour. You can reserve an e208 now and production begins this Autumn.

Peugeot e-208 specs: