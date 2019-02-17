Peugeot & Citroën Sold Just 8,000 EVs In 2018
8,000 doesn’t sound encouraging
PSA Group (which consists of Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) is in a transition process that will turn to electrification of the lineup, so ultimately all models will get some kind of electrified version.
The French group is on the beginning of the road and according to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Peugeot & Citroën sold in 2018 just 8,053 all-electric cars (the result for Opel is probably even lower).
Here are the results for passenger and commercial BEVs:
- 3,819 passenger BEVs (Peugeot iOn, Citroën C-Zero, Citroën e-Mehari)
- 4,234 commercial BEVs (Peugeot Partner Electric, Citroën Berlingo Electric)
With many new models (BEVs and PHEVs) coming within just a few years, we should see quick growth from such a low base. It’s hard to say whether 100,000 is possible before the end of 2020, but hopefully yes.
Peugeot/Citroën sold more ⚡️ #electric Commercial Vehicles than ⚡️ electric passenger cars globally last year
Passenger cars made up by the #CZero #Ion and #EMehari totalled 3,819 units (less than half)
Combined electric LCVs totalled 4,234 units
source: PSA/schmidtmatthias.de pic.twitter.com/Obji83UmGt
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) February 12, 2019
