BY MARK KANE

8,000 doesn’t sound encouraging

PSA Group (which consists of Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) is in a transition process that will turn to electrification of the lineup, so ultimately all models will get some kind of electrified version.

The French group is on the beginning of the road and according to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), Peugeot & Citroën sold in 2018 just 8,053 all-electric cars (the result for Opel is probably even lower).

Here are the results for passenger and commercial BEVs:

With many new models (BEVs and PHEVs) coming within just a few years, we should see quick growth from such a low base. It’s hard to say whether 100,000 is possible before the end of 2020, but hopefully yes.

