Petro-Canada To Equip Fuel Stations With Fast Chargers

BY MARK KANE

Petro-Canada will offer fast chargers at its stations in Canada

Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, announced Canada’s first coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, that will initially consist of more than 50 stations, located along the Trans-Canada highway at strategically located Petro-Canada stations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.

The construction is set to begin in Spring 2019, with sites opening over the next year. So far, there is one station installed at the company’s test site in Milton, ON and it’s free to use for a limited time.

The chargers to be rated for up to 200 kW with an option for an upgrade to 350 kW. Both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs will be available.

“Petro-Canada stations will offer DC fast chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors which support a broad selection of vehicles. The chargers can provide up to a 200 kilowatt charge – enough to provide an 80 per cent charge to most EVs in less than 30 minutes. The units are capable of 350 kilowatt charging with future upgrades. A test site is currently operational at 235 Steeles Ave. in Milton, Ont. For a full list of the locations where an EV fast charge will be available, please visit: petro-canada.ca/ev”

Kris Smith, executive vice president, Downstream, Suncor said:

“Keeping Canadians moving is what we do. We know the needs of our customers are evolving as we transition to a low-carbon future which is why we are excited to expand our current offering to support this growing customer segment. With more than 1,800 retail and wholesale locations across the country we have the network in place to build Canada’s first electric highway, providing coast-to-coast EV charging for our customers. We’re also investing in the fastest charging EV technology available today, which will be able to easily upgrade as technology advances.”

The plan: