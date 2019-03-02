Petro-Canada Fast Charging Station Checked Out: Video
The chargers looks rather impressive and we wish more gas stations follow this route.
The Model 3 Owners Club recently paid a visit to the Petro-Canada gas station in Milton, Ontario, Canada, to see the first fast chargers installed by the company.
Petro-Canada plans to install fast chargers at more than 50 stations along the Trans-Canada highway stations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia.
The first station is currently tested and free to use. Labels on the chargers indicate power output of up to 200 kW (CCS) and 50 or 100 kW in case of CHAdeMO, although it’s not necessarily the real output in the test period. Additional Level 2 AC completes the trio.
The main message from Model 3 Owners Club is to come check out the chargers, give them a try and to encourage Petro-Canada to continue investment.
I have charged at Sheetz and WAWA fueling stations and think they are great. Clean restrooms and a wide variety of food and beverages. Because EV owners are there for a longer time than ICE car owners I wonder if they are more likely to go in and buy something. I think someone needs to study this as if we’re true perhaps it would encourage other gas stations to offer EV charging.