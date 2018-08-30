Compared: Performance Tesla Model 3 Vs. Long Range Tesla Model 3

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take another look at how these two Tesla Model 3 sedans compare.

The reservation list for Tesla Model 3 vehicles is super long. This is especially true when it comes to those waiting overseas. As the wait continues, Tesla releases new variants of the popular car, complete with a few welcome surprises like Track Mode. It’s important to note that Track Mode is only currently available on the Model 3 Performance trim with the Performance Upgrades package, however, that may change in the future or Tesla may offer an aftermarket option.

Track Mode will only be available with the Performance Upgrade Package — Tesla (@Tesla) August 31, 2018

We’re working to provide an aftermarket Performance Upgrade Package when Track Mode becomes available — Tesla (@Tesla) August 31, 2018

Thus far – for those out of the loop – Tesla has released the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Long Range model. It has a large battery pack and while it’s priced above the eventual $35,000 base model, it’s the cheapest Model 3 currently available, at $49,000 with the required Premium Upgrades package.

After that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker would move to manufacture and deliver the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3, as well as a Performance variant. The reason being that Tesla can’t work to show a profit unless it builds higher margin vehicles first. These variants clock in on the price wheel around $55-$64k for starters and increase to near $80k for a fully-loaded Performance model.

So, the question is, which Model 3 should you buy? How do they compare? Is it worth the upgrade? Check out the video comparison and leave us your insight in the comments section below.

Video Description via Young Tesla on YouTube: Performance Tesla Model 3 Vs. Long Range Tesla Model 3 Hey guys! This is a cool video that I got to compare and check out the performance model 3! I absolutely love it! Special thanks again to Alex for showing us his ride!

