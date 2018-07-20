Percent Of Motorists In UK Who Intend To Switch To EVs Is Decreasing
While in early 2017 Venson reported that 85% of motorists would seriously consider buying an electric vehicle in the UK, this summer it turns out that only a fraction of that amount responded the same.
Well, we knew it must be too good to be true. According to a new survey from Venson Automotive Solutions, only 15% out of the 200 said they will definitely be making the switch to an EV or hybrid vehicle when they next purchase a car or choose an alternative company vehicle.
“The findings are a blow to the zero emissions vehicle plan. Just a year ago, 85% of motorists surveyed by Venson said they would seriously consider buying an EV, following news from Total and Shell that they would be installing more charging points. Yet in Venson’s ‘2018 EV Attitudes’ survey only 15% confirmed they actually intend to buy one in the very near future.”
A bigger group (19%) said they refuse to switch until there is no other option available to them. The other 66% – that are between yes or no today – probably will be step by step switching to the EV side when the value proposition improves.
Top deterrents to buy or choose a company electric vehicle 2017 % 2018 % Lack of charging points across the UK 69 61 Limited mileage range of EVs 61 45 Cost of charging an EV 42 39 Lack of understanding of the costs and convenience of owning EV 41 36 Servicing and repair costs 31 31 Lack of try before you buy opportunities 24 17 Cost of insurance 19 19 Safety concerns regarding batteries 18 21 Practicalities of being able to charge a car at home – 38 Lack of clarity in terms of ownership implications as a company car driver – 12
More insights:
“Of the 200 people surveyed, 38% said that they will consider an EV within their options when they next purchase a car, and 28% confirmed they have no intention of doing so for the next 10-15 years. Almost one in five (19%) said they refuse to switch until there is no other option available to them.
Whilst charging and mileage range remain the biggest deterrents for motorists when making a decision about EV, the good news is that one year on, there is less of a concern about these matters. The number of people concerned about limited mileage fell from 61% in 2017 to 45% in 2018. The only EV concern to grow year on year was ‘safety concerns regarding the battery’, but this remains one of the smallest deterrents for would-be owners.
The news from government that it plans to implement, as soon as possible, a requirement for a charge point infrastructure in new dwellings in England will be well received by motorists. 38% of those surveyed said that the practicalities of being able to charge their vehicle at home was an ownership hurdle.
Although overall more people feel they have a better understanding of the EV ownership experience, concerns relating to the cost implications of owning one, including, servicing, repairs and insurance remain at the same level as those reported in 2017.”
Alison Bell, a Director for Venson Automotive Solutions comments:
“The UK government’s plans to increase the number of zero and ultra low emissions vehicles on the roads, along with its pledge to ban the sale of cars and light duty vans with internal combustion engines by 2040, are bold, but must be supported by the industry and the general public equally.
“Clearly more needs to be done to make information relating to the ownership costs of an EV more readily available. This was an overriding conclusion of the survey we conducted last year, so it’s disappointing to learn that it still needs addressing. Fleet managers, car retailers, manufacturers and insurers all have a part to play in achieving this. Only one in 10 company car drivers said they lacked clarity in terms of EV as a company car option, suggesting that a clear communication strategy in terms of the benefits of an EV for an employee, is making headway in promoting knowledgeable ownership.”
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling was reported as saying*:
“The coming decades are going to be transformative for our motor industry, our national infrastructure, and the way we travel. We expect to see more change in the transport sector over the next 10 years than we have in the previous century.” Change there may be, but will UK motorists be ready or willing to embrace it quite so soon?
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "Percent Of Motorists In UK Who Intend To Switch To EVs Is Decreasing"
Not surprising, there is a big difference between ‘considering buying’ and ‘intend to buy’ such that the two commit be compared.
“Percent Of Motorists In UK Who Intend To Switch To EVs Is Decreasing”
Um, wow. That’s very obviously the wrong conclusion. One would expect better critical thinking from both a writer clearly capable of writing well, and whatever IEVs editor gave the article that highly misleading title.
The difference here isn’t any decrease in the number of potential car buyers considering buying a plug-in EV. The difference is how the questions were worded in the surveys!
“That’s very obviously the wrong conclusion. ”
Yup. It is encouraging that so many spotted ‘‘tis fallacious conclusion. Perhaps the real intent was simply to incite a response?
What is more news worthy and an alternate headline is something like “UK EV Sales share to sky rocket 350%+%”
That is based on an April 2018 reported 2% sales share vs the 7.5% Affirmed in this survey. Obviously EVs would also expect to win an undetermined share of the 70+% (100% – (19% + 7.5%)) that have not committed. Over 28% of those committed ( 7.5% / (7.5%+19%)). Stated they would definitely go EV. I’d be happy with rising from 2% to 28% in the short term.
“Limited mileage range of EVs” – Well, in the meantime there’re more affordable EVs with more battery capacity and faster charging like the Hyundai Kona Electric…
notting
Where? South Korea? 😉
That survey was about the future. The Kona Electric is even already on the normal product pages of the Hyundai websites in Europe. And AFAIK the first ones in Europe will be delivered in the next weeks – or they even already started 😉
notting
People are seldom truthful in consumer surveys. So one has to be really smart in constructing them and subsequently analyzing the answers. The biggest issue is that most people don’t know what they want until they have it or at least have tried it. So until prices on EVs drops significantly and many more models are offered, survey results will vary a lot depending on rumors, news and subtle wording in the questions.
In absence of BoltEV, there’s really nothing compelling in bottom end. Leaf is crap, but even IoniqEV is a turtle lagging behind gassers of comparable price. If BoltEV is for sale in UK at priced bit under VW GTI (like in Korea and SoCal in early July). I suspect there’d be more takers. Tesla 3 would do even more, but that’s not available for another year or even two years.
There are a lot of new electric models that should be on the market in 2 years, and even more in 4 years. EVs are very close to changing from niche to mainstream. And when that happens, public sentiment will follow.
The new LEAF is not crap. It is an excellent vehicle for city and mid range trips. It is not a long distance road tripping vehicle. I’ve had the Gen 1 (2015) and now the Gen 2 (2018). When lease renews in 4 years I anticipate the market will offer a lot of compelling choices, with range, fast charging, price and size being the main differentiators.
I don’t get this article… I think it’s conclusion is backwards.
If 85% say they “would seriously consider buying an EV” and a subsequent poll a year later shows that 15% of those 85% (or 12.75% net) say “they will definitely be making the switch to an EV or hybrid vehicle“ that’s a good thing and does not mean that the remainder of the 85% no longer would “consider” buying an EV.
Few people will make a “definite” commitment about a purchase decision until purchase time.
The EV sales are increasing regardless.
I am in the UK, and there are far too many benefits to driving electric for me to ignore now. Personally cannot wait to ditch the petrol. Just a matter of having the money. Turns out buying a house is expensive!
I disagree with Venson Automotive Solutions conclusion. Right now (today) there are very few BEVs being manufactured and most are not compelling. In 10-15 years there will a wider selection to choose from. The single most determining factor to choosing a car is the “test drive!” Once you drive a compelling BEV like a Tesla and compare it to the 20th Century warmed over ICE age vehicles the difference becomes a fundamental truth.
I agree a BEV is not a perfect vehicle for everyone, in every situation but a spirited test drive in a compelling BEV is very persuasive. Not only will there be more and better BEV/ZEVs in coming years but they will get cheaper, charging infrastructure will expand, charging time will decrease, the power grid will will get stronger and cleaner. Imagine when solar power roofs, and cells mature and it further reduces the cost difference between electricity and gasoline.