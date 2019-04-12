Paris Transport Operator RATP Orders Up To 800 Electric Buses

10 M BY MARK KANE

France surprises with a high volume tender for EV buses

RATP, a state-owned public transport operator from Paris, France announced an order for nearly 800 all-electric buses (12m), split between three French suppliers:

Heuliez Bus (HeuliezBus GX 337 EV with with NMC cells or LTO cells)

(HeuliezBus GX 337 EV with with NMC cells or LTO cells) Bolloré (Bluebus with NMC cells and range of 180-250 km depending on battery capacity)

(Bluebus with NMC cells and range of 180-250 km depending on battery capacity) Alstom (tram-inspired Alstom Aptis with four steerable wheels)

The deal worth up to €400 million ($451 million) should result in volume deliveries from late 2020 to 2022. The first part is for 150 electric buses.

“The consultation is divided into 3 lots giving rise to a framework agreement (market) of two years and a maximum amount of €133 million each. This purchase represents an order potential of nearly 800 buses (of which about 200 are in firm order), financed 100% by île-de-France Mobilités (in direct grant or via the contract île-de-France Mobilités – RATP). The first order of approximately 150 vehicles, distributed over the three lots, will be processed as soon as possible. The first series deliveries related to this consultation should be made at the end of 2020.”

RATP’s fleet consists of 4,700 buses including 83 electric (plus 77 electric ordered before the big tender for 800).

Source: RATP via Green Car Congress