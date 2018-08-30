Paris Will Resume Service Of 1,000 Autolib Charging Stations

  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Autolib’s charging infrastructure is to be partially resumed

This summer, Europe’s largest electric car sharing system, Autolib in Paris, was terminated including both – Bluecars and the charging infrastructure.

According to latest news some 1,000 out of 6,200 charging points (single-phase, ≈3 kW) will be reopened on December 1, 2018, which sounds like good news to us.

The other good news is that charging stations will be available – at least temporarily – for €10 monthly (subscription) with unlimited access!

Upcoming car sharing systems in Paris
Car2go Announces Car Sharing In Paris: 400 Smart EQ Fortwo
Renault & ADA Launch Moov'in.Paris Car Sharing
Renault And PSA Gear Up To Replace Autolib Car Sharing In Paris

However, soon three new car-sharing systems will be launched in Paris (announced by Renault, PSA Group and smart’s car2go) with a total of some 1,500 EVs. If the city will not resume more charging stations, it will become crowded at those terminals again.

It’s never easy to solve problems after unprofitable enterprises and we will be watching how Paris will be able to emerge from troubles and deal with several competing car-sharing systems.

Source: automobile-propre.com

