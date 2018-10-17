Paris: Peugeot Presents Plug-In Hybrid 508, 508 SW and 3008

3 H BY MARK KANE

Peugeot starts its plug-in hybrid offensive.



Peugeot brought to the 2018 Paris Motor Show all three of its new plug-in hybrid models – the 3008, 508 and 508 SW with HYBRID/HYBRID4 marks (for front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive).

Here we gathered the first few videos and photos from the show, while details descriptions and spec can be found in our earlier post here.

Market launch is scheduled for 2019:

Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID4 – 13.2 kWh battery for 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP



Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID – 11.8 kWh battery for probably ≈40 km (25 miles) of WLTP

Peugeot 508 HYBRID – 11.8 kWh battery for over 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP



Peugeot 508 SW HYBRID – 11.8 kWh battery for over 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP


