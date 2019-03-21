Paperwork Holding Up Hyundai Kona Electric Release In Australia

49 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It seems Hyundai Kona Electric deliveries are stalled in many markets.

The Hyundai Kona Electric has proven hugely popular globally, but most people just can’t get their hands on one. In the U.S., this compelling, all-electric crossover is essentially unavailable. In a few markets where it is available, dealers are gouging prices and pushing aftermarket add-ons for big money. While aftermarket dealer add-ons are not mandatory, some Hyundai dealers in the U.S. have gone so far as to tell buyers if they don’t add them, their warranty will be voided.

What the heck, Hyundai! The Korean automaker, along with affiliated company Kia, offers one of the most promising warranties in the industry today. To tell buyers that not only the crossover is priced way above MSRP — and not really available — but to expect them to pay even more to add some crazy anti-theft device … “or else,” is true highway robbery. This all reminds us of the days of the “bullsugar” Ziebart debacle.

Now, we’ve learned that there are already growing concerns in Australia as well. While the Kona will be officially added to Australia’s growing electric car fleet soon, a reported paperwork delay is holding up vehicle deliveries. As it turns out, it’s not only Tesla that is up against delivery issues and paperwork delays. Hopefully, Hyundai can get the issues worked out promptly and begin delivering the Kona Electric in OZ.

Interestingly, Hyundai denies any such issues and says the car will be for sale in Australia soon. We are still waiting to hear back from Hyundai about dealerships gouging prices and pushing mandatory, anti-theft devices. Not to mention waiting to get details about the company’s suddenly, substantially reduced production and deliveries.

Source: The Driven