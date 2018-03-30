Panasonic’s Cobalt Supplies Affected By U.S. Sanctions
Tesla’s battery partner – Panasonic – deals with U.S. sanctions concerns as the company was unable to determine how much of the cobalt for batteries for Tesla cars comes from Cuba.
Because cobalt from Cuba isn’t welcome anymore, the Japanese manufacturer was forced to suspend relations with a Canadian supplier.
“Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that some of the cobalt that Panasonic uses to make Tesla’s batteries is mined in Cuba by Canadian supplier Sherritt International Corp (S.TO).
Panasonic said it was unable to tell how much cobalt sourced from Cuba via its Canadian supplier ended up in the batteries it provided to the U.S. market “due to co-mingling of sources by its suppliers in several phases of manufacturing processes”.
“Panasonic has chosen to suspend its relationship with its Canadian supplier,” a spokeswoman said, without naming the supplier. She added that Panasonic had used cobalt from the Canadian supplier for batteries used in the Tesla Model S and Model X, but only after February this year.
“Panasonic has sought guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regarding its interpretation of the scope of the U.S. ban on Cuban-origin imports,” she said.”
Panasonic and Tesla jointly operate at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, producing lithium-ion battery cells that contain cobalt. It’s not known how affected production will be, but a manufacturer that’s as big as Panasonic probably has multiple suppliers (Sumitomo Metal Mining in the Philippines, for example) around the world so it will resolve this one way or another.
The news provided by Reuters proves however that these days it’s not easy to do the battery or electric car business. Tesla needs to pay attention to the U.S.-China situation, there is the U.S.-Europe case on car imports and now also sanctions touching battery materials. The other place under fire is the Democratic Republic of Congo:
“Companies are under pressure to prove that the minerals they consume are sourced from mines that do not employ children or cause major environmental damage. Global cobalt supply is dominated by the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is riven by conflict and political instability.”
The only good news here is that Tesla and Panasonic are targeting cobalt-free batteries in the future.
Source: Reuters
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Panasonic’s Cobalt Supplies Affected By U.S. Sanctions"
Ars Technnica has a particularly atrocious story about this today. They actually put a deceptive picture of DRC cobalt mining in the article, even though this is a nothing story about a small bit of Cuban cobalt that is now disallowed due to U.S. sanctions.
No wonder Elon gets angry about the press.
He should be much more angry about Panasonic using a supplier that gets cobalt from a sanctioned country like Cuba. Of all the problems Tesla has had, didn’t see “violations of US sanctions” coming.
On Sherritt International’s (supplier of cobalt) website, it states clearly the following:
“Sherritt is one of the world’s largest producers of nickel from lateritic sources with operations in Canada, CUBA and Madagascar. We pride ourselves on being a leading low-cost producer that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors and the communities in which we operate. We are also the largest independent energy producer in CUBA, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. ”
https://www.sherritt.com/English/Company-Profile/default.aspx
Someone obviously didn’t perform enough due diligence when vetting suppliers.
Cuba isn’t on the hate list it used to be. Delta flies there now.
And he should be angriest at the US government for making these stupid sanctions and trade barriers that they have done. Free trade across the borders is best for everyone.
The Cuban Cobalt, that Panasonic sourced, was through the Canadian company Sherritt International Corp. There is absolutely NO DRC African Cobalt linkage or association, with this latest US sanction Panasonic News Story.
They didn’t say Tesla used cobalt from the DRC. Looks like they just included a file photo of what cobalt mining looks like.
Yes that is the problem. By including that photo, they imply that it is. I had to re-read the headline to make sure it wasn’t really about cobalt from the DRC. They included a photo that is totally irrelevant to this news story, just to try to associate Tesla with terrible things going on in the DRC. That is bad journalism and a cheap shot at Tesla.
“Now disallowed”???? Cuba trade sanctions date to the Kennedy administration!
Lol right. If we’re speaking in cosmic terms, I guess it was just recently disallowed.
Importing oil from commie Venezuela is allowed, but importing few bits of Cobalt from Cuba is not allowed? I’d say we don’t allow imports from countries we tried to invad except we import from Vietnam.
Conclusion: Cuba should rename itself Vuba, because US foreign policy likes countries that start with V. /S