Panasonic Ups Battery Cell Production At Gigafactory
According to Japanese news agency Nikkan Kogyo, Panasonic is going to increase lithium-ion battery cell production at the Tesla Gigafactory by more than 30%.
Three additional production lines, on top of the ten already installed, will enable it to reach a volume of 35 GWh annually by the end of this year.
The investment was expected as Panasonic hinted that it will step-in if needed.
The expansion is required to meet demand for growing production of Tesla Model 3 and energy storage systems. The two other models (Model S and Model X) are supplied with batteries from Japan (a different cell format – 18650 vs 21700).
35 GWh of batteries could be enough for a few hundred thousand Tesla Model 3, but it probably still will be not enough to fulfill 10,000 copies a week and energy storage systems.
The ultimate goal for the Tesla Gigafactory is to produce 105 GWh of batteries and 150 GWh of packs (some cells will come from other facilities).
16 Comments on "Panasonic Ups Battery Cell Production At Gigafactory"
Interesting story, many Tesla fans have been telling me for months Tesla has already achieved 35GWh, I guess they were misinformed by 30%, sounds like current production is closer to 25GWh
Probably to support Model 3 Standard. What is amazing, is even 25GWh is enough to produce something like 300,000 Model 3 Long Range cars per year. I imagine 35 GWh will bring them up to the 500,000 car per year mark looking at both Standard and Long Range models. I guess it depends on how many of those go to energy storage too.
The gigafactory production is almost only for the Model 3. So they should be at around a production rate of maybe 16-17 GWh per year and maybe hit ~12 GWh for the full year of 2018.
They are nowhere near a 35 GWh tempo nor hitting that number in a year.
After the production increase they might get closer to 25 GWh, at least 20 GWh.
Yeah, I haven’t seen anybody claiming that Gigafactory 1 has neared or is nearing the original goal of 35 GWh of cells per year. Heck, the current size of Gf1 is still less than 2/3 the intended finished size. I think “David Green” is again pulling his FUDster alternative facts out of where the sun don’t shine.
You are probably right…
GF1 is currently less then 1/3 of the finished size, and 3% of the finished Solar, and none of the finished wind generation Tesla has been showing in the pretty pictures. … Once again PuPu spreading incorrect information…
12 GWh full year would be less than 5,000 Model 3 LR on average for the rest of the year, and no storage at all… More likely 13-14 GWh for Model 3, plus another GWh or so for storage. And that’s just completed cars / storage batteries — cell production is surely leading by several weeks, adding another couple GWh of cells produced this year.
But the current rate is more relevant anyway…
Cool. Glad to see the success.
If the report in another current article here is true, then it looks like Tesla won’t be switching over the Model S and Model X to 2170 Gigafactory cells for another entire year.
But I suspect any bottleneck at Gf1 is on Tesla’s pack assembly side, not on Panasonic’s cell production side. Panasonic has had years of experience in making cells at high capacity, but high capacity mass production is something Tesla is still learning how to do.
There is speculation that they won’t switch over to the 2170s until the new Model S and X redesign which Tesla has announced as coming in 2021. Interior refresh is coming in 2019.
They haven’t announced anything; the dates are from leaked internal documents.
Yes, the 2019 refresh for S and X is interior, the whole car refresh is 2021… as reported on Electrek yesterday. By that time the Europeans, Koreans and others will be up to full EV production… To refresh a whole car incl body panels is about a $1B proposition, where is the CapEx for that going to come from?
Yes, if Tesla hadn’t outsourced cell production, they would be screwed. Even now, after spending billions on the gigafactory, they are still at the mercy of Panasonic. Some things never change.
The bottleneck has been in pack assembly in the past; but this report is clearly talking about cell production.
(Also, it doesn’t in fact mention any actual bottlenecks — just planned capacity expansion… Though there has been mention of temporary cell shortages earlier.)
I would think the limiting factor of Model S and X would be the fact that Tesla has a contract with Panasonic for 18650 cells to a certain point, otherwise Panasonic wouldn’t have bothered investing millions in upgrading their factories in Japan.
As for bottlenecks in GF1, that is hard to say really. The problem isn’t limited to simply mass producing cells/packs but also improving efficiency of the process to maximize economics. The bottleneck was most likely related to attempts at improving efficiency before scaling up.
Tesla announced the same to investors back in January 2017… 35 GWh “underway”.
Now the same news re-hashed 18 months later, this time from a Japanese source?
https://twitter.com/talesftf/status/1024321820370132992?s=21
Similar mode for pre-announcing GF projects for Europe and Asia again and again since 2015…still no construction started.
Tesla will require around $25 billion to ever do all this (complete GF 1 – GF 4). Where’s the funding?