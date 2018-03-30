Panasonic Will Consider Additional Tesla Gigafactory Funding If Asked

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

Panasonic would consider further investments in Tesla’s Gigafactory if requested by the U.S. electric vehicle maker

According to CNN, Panasonic would consider upping the ante on the Tesla Gigafactory partnership. The willingness to further invest into the partnership with the U.S. electric vehicle maker was revealed on Monday by an executive at the Japanese conglomerate and it comes just days after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, revealed on Twitter that the company achieved a weekly production rate of 7,000 Tesla vehicles in seven days, 5,000 of which were Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles.

“We would of course consider additional investment if we are requested to do so,” Yoshio Ito, chief of Panasonic’s automotive business, said at a media roundtable, responding to a question about the possibility of further investment, given the chance.

The factory, on which construction started in 2013, has already grown into one of the biggest battery production facilities on the planet. The annual production of the Gigafactory is reported to be over 20 GWh. Consequently, with the ramp up in the Model 3 production rates and the need for additional battery packs, it seems both Tesla and Panasonic are eying a factory expansion. After all, just to meet Tesla’s ambitions next year alone, they would have to more than double that production output. Musk also set a goal to produce a whopping 50 GWh of battery capacity by the year 2020 and they will need all the help they can get to achieve those numbers.

Panasonic Corporation, the Japanese tech giant, is a sole battery cell supplier for Tesla’s vehicles. The company – which already produces the custom 18650 li-ion cells in Japan for Tesla’s Model S and Model X vehicles – is further involved with Tesla in the Model 3 battery system. The Tesla Model 3 batteries – a custom 2170 li-ion cells solution – is co-developed with Tesla and produced at the Gigafactory 1 by the Japanese company. Currently, the total investment into the Gigafactory between Tesla and its partners have already exceeded $4 billion. Overall, Panasonic is contributing over $1 billion to fund the plant and Panasonic’s initial investment in the Gigafactory is almost complete.