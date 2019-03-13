Outlander PHEV Is Best-Selling Mitsubishi In Europe

1 H BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi’s customers in Europe prefer plug-ins

Mitsubishi boasts that the Outlander PHEV has become Mitsubishi Motors Europe’s (MME) best-selling model, out-selling all other models in the Mitsubishi range.

The Japanese plug-in hybrid received an update this past fall, which combined with the elimination of many PHEVs, strengthened its position in Europe. In fact, Outlander PHEV was-best selling PHEV in Europe in 2018 for the fourth consecutive year.

“In 2018, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe across all segments, an accolade it claimed for the fourth consecutive year. During this time, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has also gradually become MME’s best-selling vehicle. In November 2018 more Outlander PHEVs were sold in Europe than any other model in the Mitsubishi range, and this has continued every month since.”

From October 2013 through January 2019, Mitsubishi sold 126,617 Outlander PHEV.

The latest version with a 13.8 kWh battery (instead 12 kWh) can go up to 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP).

“This success has been boosted by significant growth recorded in markets like Germany and France along with the launch of the 2019 model during September 2018. A new 2.4-litre petrol engine produces 135ps (up from 121ps) with greater torque (211Nm vs 190Nm). Increased output of the rear electric motor, drive battery and overall battery capacity resulted in WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg and WLTP emissions of 46 g/km. Key to the success of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is that it doesn’t ask its owners to make any compromises. For people wanting an SUV with green credentials it offers a combination of space and practicality, 4WD ability and an EV driving range of 28 miles, which is in excess of the average daily commute.”

Bernard Loire – President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe said: