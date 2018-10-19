Outlander PHEV Captures 41% Of Mitsubishi Sales In UK

46 M BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV leads the plug-in market.

September again proves how important the plug-in hybrid Outlander is to Mitsubishi in the UK, as 41% of the brand’s sales that month were of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

In total, some 1,325 Outlander PHEVs were sold (up 9% year-over-year), which was 28% of all of the 4,671 plug-in hybrids sold in the UK last month.

During the first nine months of this year, Mitsubishi sold 5,731 Oulander PHEV in the UK. That’s 17% of all plug-in hybrids YTD.

“Of those sales, almost 40% were to private customers, people who desire a practical, all-purpose vehicle that can run on low-cost electricity for day-to-day driving with petrol power for longer runs or when full SUV versatility is required. Looking at the wider plug-in market, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV actually accounted for close to half of all sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles to private customers in the UK in September, while an astonishing 78% of individual and small business users in the UK who bought a plug-in hybrid in September opted for a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, incentivised by low BIK rates, low running costs and congestion charge exemptions.”

After the most recent upgrade in the 2019 model-year, which enabled it to achieve CO2 emissions of 46g/km and an EV range of 28 miles (45 km) under WLTP, the Outlander PHEVs seems immune to the problem that other PHEVs face as they struggle to fit into the 50 g/km requirement for incentives.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: