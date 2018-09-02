Final Chance To Order Tesla Model 3, S, X For Full Tax Credit

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We’re down to only a few days left here.

Not too long ago, Tesla guaranteed that all Model 3 vehicles ordered by November 15, 2018 would be delivered prior to the end of the year and would be eligible for the full U.S. federal EV tax credit. This announcement came not long after Tesla revealed the new Model 3 Mid Range (LEMR).

The automaker has also worked to push up deliveries of the Mid Range variant to assure that it will be delivered in time to guarantee a full tax credit.

Hi —-, We recently introduced a more affordable Model 3 Mid Range Battery option for $34,200 after federal tax credit and gas savings.* As a reminder, the full Federal Tax Credit of $7,500 ends after December 31, 2018. Current delivery timelines are 4 weeks for the west coast, 6 weeks for central and 8 weeks for the east coast. For delivery under 4 weeks, you can pick up your car directly from our Fremont factory. Order your Model 3 at https://tesla.com/3. *Taxes and fees not included. Price includes savings of a $7,500 Federal Tax Credit and estimated gas savings of $4,300 over 6 years. Depending on where you live, you can save even more with local incentives. Tesla | All Rights Reserved | 3500 Deer Creek Rd. Palo Alto CA 94304 Privacy Policy | Unsubscribe

Since then, a new drop-dead date was announced stating that all Model 3 vehicles ordered by November 30, 2018 would be delivered by the end of the year, and thus eligible for the full tax credit for those with the tax liability to partake.

Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in US by Dec 31 if ordered by Nov 30 https://t.co/npmPuSXNWC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018

Following that announcement, Tesla sent us an important email update stating that all Model S and Model X vehicles ordered by that date would also be eligible:

All Model S, Model X and Model 3 orders placed by November 30, 2018 will be delivered by the end of the year and eligible for the full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit. As a reminder, the Federal Tax Credit will halve after December 31, 2018.

Best of luck for those that plan on taking the plunge in the coming days. Be sure to check with a tax professional to assure that your personal situation will allow you to get the full $7,500 credit. Keep us updated in the comment section below.