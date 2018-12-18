Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

It seems Christmas shopping for your loved ones just got a load better

Clearly, it’s way too early for Christmas shopping. No matter what the Xmas decorations in pretty much every store tells you. However, thanks to a recent reveal by Elon Musk, things are looking up for those that want to do Christmas shopping earlier and find perhaps the perfect Christmas present.

It seems that Tesla found a way for any customer that orders a Model 3 by November 30th to receive their vehicle by December 31st, essentially allowing most buyers to fully utilize the $7,500 tax credit.

Tesla is gearing up for more delivers. This latest move will do wonders for all of those that were eying a Model 3 but didn’t want to order it due to the tax credit phase-out next year. However, it also signifies the will from the Fremont based carmaker to advance delivery services, essentially helping them move & deliver to customers faster. And we’re sure any Tesla customer will appreciate that, especially in 2019, where the company aims for an even greater sales push.

Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in US by Dec 31 if ordered by Nov 30 https://t.co/npmPuSXNWC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018

Musk revealed that Tesla will skip rail deliveries, saving them over a month for East Coast deliveries. He noted that, when all things are considered, it’s better to use trucks as they allow single load/unload & direct transport to the owner location. Furthermore, when and if Tesla produces the Tesla Semi in greater numbers, this will also take on a more eco-friendly nature as well.

The Tesla CEO also revealed how the company bought some trucking companies & secured contracts with several major haulers to avoid the trucking shortage mistake of last quarter.

Will also be using dedicated roll-on, roll-off fast ships for transporting cars to Europe & Asia in Q1. Major focus on minimizing time from factory to new owner. Did not fully appreciate the working capital impact until recently. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018

With the advent of 2019, Tesla aims to focus on minimizing the time needed to take the vehicles from the factory to the new owner. This is especially significant for European & Asian customers in Q1, where the carmaker is set to use dedicated RoRo ships, allowing a faster turnaround time.

All of this should soon put an end to Tesla’s delivery hell.