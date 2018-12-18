  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit

Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 11

It seems Christmas shopping for your loved ones just got a load better

Clearly, it’s way too early for Christmas shopping. No matter what the Xmas decorations in pretty much every store tells you. However, thanks to a recent reveal by Elon Musk, things are looking up for those that want to do Christmas shopping earlier and find perhaps the perfect Christmas present.

It seems that Tesla found a way for any customer that orders a Model 3 by November 30th to receive their vehicle by December 31st, essentially allowing most buyers to fully utilize the $7,500 tax credit.

More Tesla Model 3 articles
Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Lose Control At High Speed
Tesla Aims For Model 3 Production At 7,000 Per Week By November 28
Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Announced For China

Tesla is gearing up for more delivers. This latest move will do wonders for all of those that were eying a Model 3 but didn’t want to order it due to the tax credit phase-out next year. However, it also signifies the will from the Fremont based carmaker to advance delivery services, essentially helping them move & deliver to customers faster. And we’re sure any Tesla customer will appreciate that, especially in 2019, where the company aims for an even greater sales push.

Musk revealed that Tesla will skip rail deliveries, saving them over a month for East Coast deliveries. He noted that, when all things are considered, it’s better to use trucks as they allow single load/unload & direct transport to the owner location. Furthermore, when and if Tesla produces the Tesla Semi in greater numbers, this will also take on a more eco-friendly nature as well.

The Tesla CEO also revealed how the company bought some trucking companies & secured contracts with several major haulers to avoid the trucking shortage mistake of last quarter.

With the advent of 2019, Tesla aims to focus on minimizing the time needed to take the vehicles from the factory to the new owner. This is especially significant for European & Asian customers in Q1, where the carmaker is set to use dedicated RoRo ships, allowing a faster turnaround time.

All of this should soon put an end to Tesla’s delivery hell.

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit"

newest oldest most voted
ModernMarvelFan

“It seems that Tesla found a way for any customer that orders a Model 3 by November 30th to receive their vehicle by December 31st, essentially allowing most buyers to fully utilize the $7,500 tax credit.”

They always manage to find a “way” to spin from a marketing angle. Seriously, the production goal only increased by 2,000 per week max, so they think they have enough capacity to make that promise? Is that softening of the US order rate or just another spin to get as many US orders in as they can? probably a little bit of both.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Logic

There is no more waitlist so zero demand

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

They’re in heavy upsell mode and obviously want to book the money as soon as possible.
LR RWD not available, upsells any LR stragglers to LR AWD (+$4k).
The MR is a temporary model to get more money out of would-be SR buyers.
$6k more for Tesla, less than the full Federal tax credit.

Expect continued pushes right up to the end.

(I had an email and call earlier this week.)

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Logic

Really smells of desperado. You don’t see a luxury brand like Apple, throwing their presales reservations holders (oh sorry interest free $1k lenders) under the bus like this.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
wavelet

I think it’s both
(1) wanting to increase short-term revenue as much as possible to handle servicing the various debts (they don’t have money in the bank for it, so they will likely have to take out loans to pay debts, and there are stories/rumors that Wall St isn’t willing to give them good rates on those loans);
(2) Wanting to sell as many cars as possible in 2018, since right now the company’s very far from the “500K units globally in 2018” projection they published.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Logic

You will see the sales in China and Europe will be so differently poor for Model 3 – A Clearly Non-Luxury auto that pales to the innovation on display at Guangzhou show and designer houses in Europe. Truly 2nd class status will result in No waitlist there as well

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
antrik

The article makes it sound like Elon actually talked about using the Tesla Semi for deliveries — which he didn’t, to the best of my knowledge.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
arne-nl

What happened to the “order by October 15 to ensure full tax credit” ?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

Yes, very suspicious. Maybe a false deadline to push people to order sooner?

They are not building faster than they knew then (the news of 7k units per week has little to no effect on this announcement as the start of 7k per week is just before the deadline).
The news of a new shipping contract doesn’t add new production slots.
They are also ramping for China and Europe for relatively near term.
The whole idea of adding MR 3 to lower the entry price.
Add it up, draw your own conclusion – mine is that they have seen fewer orders than expected. Not that there aren’t still a wack load of reservations, but maybe not enough in the US that are willing to pony up the current price at this time.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Logic

Everyone who wants a Model 3 has Already done so (is naive fanboys). No leases available. Everything under the sun to ignore the USA reservation holders who want $35k or at least sub $40k. Nickel and diming carnival barker

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Logic

More half truths or Zuck-Sandburg holier-than-quo Sulicon valley power complex Google glass attitude (maybe should replace g with Tes)

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago