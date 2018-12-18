Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit
It seems Christmas shopping for your loved ones just got a load better
Clearly, it’s way too early for Christmas shopping. No matter what the Xmas decorations in pretty much every store tells you. However, thanks to a recent reveal by Elon Musk, things are looking up for those that want to do Christmas shopping earlier and find perhaps the perfect Christmas present.
It seems that Tesla found a way for any customer that orders a Model 3 by November 30th to receive their vehicle by December 31st, essentially allowing most buyers to fully utilize the $7,500 tax credit.
Tesla is gearing up for more delivers. This latest move will do wonders for all of those that were eying a Model 3 but didn’t want to order it due to the tax credit phase-out next year. However, it also signifies the will from the Fremont based carmaker to advance delivery services, essentially helping them move & deliver to customers faster. And we’re sure any Tesla customer will appreciate that, especially in 2019, where the company aims for an even greater sales push.
Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in US by Dec 31 if ordered by Nov 30 https://t.co/npmPuSXNWC
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018
Musk revealed that Tesla will skip rail deliveries, saving them over a month for East Coast deliveries. He noted that, when all things are considered, it’s better to use trucks as they allow single load/unload & direct transport to the owner location. Furthermore, when and if Tesla produces the Tesla Semi in greater numbers, this will also take on a more eco-friendly nature as well.
The Tesla CEO also revealed how the company bought some trucking companies & secured contracts with several major haulers to avoid the trucking shortage mistake of last quarter.
Will also be using dedicated roll-on, roll-off fast ships for transporting cars to Europe & Asia in Q1. Major focus on minimizing time from factory to new owner. Did not fully appreciate the working capital impact until recently.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2018
With the advent of 2019, Tesla aims to focus on minimizing the time needed to take the vehicles from the factory to the new owner. This is especially significant for European & Asian customers in Q1, where the carmaker is set to use dedicated RoRo ships, allowing a faster turnaround time.
All of this should soon put an end to Tesla’s delivery hell.
11 Comments on "Order Tesla Model 3 By November 30 To Ensure Full Tax Credit"
“It seems that Tesla found a way for any customer that orders a Model 3 by November 30th to receive their vehicle by December 31st, essentially allowing most buyers to fully utilize the $7,500 tax credit.”
They always manage to find a “way” to spin from a marketing angle. Seriously, the production goal only increased by 2,000 per week max, so they think they have enough capacity to make that promise? Is that softening of the US order rate or just another spin to get as many US orders in as they can? probably a little bit of both.
There is no more waitlist so zero demand
They’re in heavy upsell mode and obviously want to book the money as soon as possible.
LR RWD not available, upsells any LR stragglers to LR AWD (+$4k).
The MR is a temporary model to get more money out of would-be SR buyers.
$6k more for Tesla, less than the full Federal tax credit.
Expect continued pushes right up to the end.
(I had an email and call earlier this week.)
Really smells of desperado. You don’t see a luxury brand like Apple, throwing their presales reservations holders (oh sorry interest free $1k lenders) under the bus like this.
I think it’s both
(1) wanting to increase short-term revenue as much as possible to handle servicing the various debts (they don’t have money in the bank for it, so they will likely have to take out loans to pay debts, and there are stories/rumors that Wall St isn’t willing to give them good rates on those loans);
(2) Wanting to sell as many cars as possible in 2018, since right now the company’s very far from the “500K units globally in 2018” projection they published.
You will see the sales in China and Europe will be so differently poor for Model 3 – A Clearly Non-Luxury auto that pales to the innovation on display at Guangzhou show and designer houses in Europe. Truly 2nd class status will result in No waitlist there as well
The article makes it sound like Elon actually talked about using the Tesla Semi for deliveries — which he didn’t, to the best of my knowledge.
What happened to the “order by October 15 to ensure full tax credit” ?
Yes, very suspicious. Maybe a false deadline to push people to order sooner?
They are not building faster than they knew then (the news of 7k units per week has little to no effect on this announcement as the start of 7k per week is just before the deadline).
The news of a new shipping contract doesn’t add new production slots.
They are also ramping for China and Europe for relatively near term.
The whole idea of adding MR 3 to lower the entry price.
Add it up, draw your own conclusion – mine is that they have seen fewer orders than expected. Not that there aren’t still a wack load of reservations, but maybe not enough in the US that are willing to pony up the current price at this time.
Everyone who wants a Model 3 has Already done so (is naive fanboys). No leases available. Everything under the sun to ignore the USA reservation holders who want $35k or at least sub $40k. Nickel and diming carnival barker
More half truths or Zuck-Sandburg holier-than-quo Sulicon valley power complex Google glass attitude (maybe should replace g with Tes)