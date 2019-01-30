Optimizing Energy Consumption With EVSE Charging Schedule

  1. Home
Charging schedules can save you money on EV charging.

FLO electric vehicle charging stations have become known for being high-quality, durable and packed with features not available on many other EVSEs. Savvy EV owners understand how having an EVSE with smart-charging features not only adds convenience, but can also save them money.

The FLO X5 Charging Schedule feature allows users to adjust the power delivery, based on their own schedules and needs. This allows the user to take advantage of any available Time-Of-Use plans their utility offers. In areas where electricity rates vary by time of day/month (Time of Use), this feature can help users save money on their electricity bill.

The FLO online portal and app allow easy access for the owner to set charging schedules and access other features.

Having the ability to schedule charging sessions can add up to significant savings, as some TOU plans offer discounts up to 75% less than the regular peak power rates. The charging schedule is conveniently configurable in the FLO online portal, or it can be managed from the FLO Mobile Application. Users can contact their electricity provider to see if TOU rates are available in their area.

The Power of Power Sharing

The Charging Schedule is also convenient for reducing demand on the electrical panel when multiple devices are in use simultaneously. The feature allows X5 owners to limit or completely shut down their station’s output current during peak periods, and charge at full power during off-peak periods. For example, a user with a hot tub connected to the same circuit breaker as the charging station can reduce the EVSE output while using the hot tub to avoid overloading the circuit.

This feature is also convenient for owners who have two EVs and two FLO charging stations. That’s because it allows the use of both EVSEs on one circuit, saving the owner the expense of having to add another dedicated circuit for the second charging station. Even if you only have one EV today, having the power of FLO’s power sharing feature at your command can save you money in the future when there is a second EV in the driveway or garage!

The FLO X5 app also provides detailed data on your electricity usage, so you know exactly how much energy your EV uses, and exactly how much it costs to charge. There’s also automatic software updates so that new features are always added as they become available over time.

Durability that lasts

The FLO Home is designed and manufactured in Canada, so they really know how tough winters can be on outdoor equipment. That’s why the FLO Home has a heavy-duty 100% aluminum outer casing. Most charging stations have a plastic outer casing, which can become brittle and crack in extreme weather, unlike FLO Home. The casing is NEMA 4 rated, which protects against windblown or splashed dust & rain, snow, sleet & ice, corrosion and even a directly-sprayed hose.

That’s important because while other charging stations may be “outdoor rated”, they may not be NEMA 4-compliant. For instance, the ChargePoint Home and AeroVironment EVSE-RS are only NEMA 3 rated, which provides less protection from the elements. If you live in an area that frequently gets driving rain or snow, you should make sure your charging station has a NEMA 4 rating.

 

Stiff, frozen cable? Not with FLO

All FLO EVSEs come standard with a 25’ Industrial-Grade Cable. The importance of this might be a feature that many EV owners shopping for an EVSE overlook. All cables are not created equal, and FLO uses the highest quality cables that resist freezing temperatures and remain pliable in temperatures well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. Ever try plugging in your EV when the cable is frozen stiff? It’s not easy! With FLO, that will never be a concern.

  • Comes with a high-quality universal J1772 connector, designed to withstand 10,000+ charging cycles.
  • Cable is certified for temperatures ranging from -40 °F to 125 °F and stays flexible in all conditions.
  • The cable’s length is optimized to provide easy access to the vehicle’s charging port, no matter where the station is installed.

Sleek And Practical Design

FLO Home is designed with a built-in connector holster and cable management. That allows quick and easy storage after each use and prevents the cable from laying on the ground. It’s also very important to have the connector properly holstered when not in use. This protects the connector’s contacts from contaminants like dust, dirt and water.

 

The aluminum outer casing is not only sturdy, but also has a high-end, refined look and is available in two high-resistance coatings – Carbon or Tungsten. (FLO Home G5 is only available with Carbon finish)

Network-Connected via “HomePlug” Power-Line Communication (X5 model only)

However, the FLO Home isn’t just tough, it’s smart, also. The FLO Home X5 is network-connected via FLO’s “HomePlug” Power Line Communication module. Power Line Communication (PLC) is more stable than WiFi, no matter where the unit is installed. As such, it ensures a reliable service and allows FLO to provide remote monitoring and real-time technical support. The PLC module is a simple plug-and-play device that’s easy to install.

FLO has partnered with Qmerit to remove the hassle of EVSE installation. Qmerit’s licensed charging station installers are experiences electricians that also specialize in EVSE installation.

 Easy Installation, Indoor or Outdoor

FLO Home is easy to install inside or outside any home, and FLO produced a helpful installation video to help with that. The power supply can be fed from either the rear or the bottom of the unit. As an added value, FLO has teamed up with Qmerit to provide hassle-free installation. This partnership offers installation services by certified installers that specialize in EV charging stations. Customers can receive up to 3 competitive bids from professional electricians anywhere in the US.

All FLO EVSEs come with the industry-best, 5-year limited warranty and have integrated GFCI circuit breakers which protects your vehicle and your home against fluctuations in the power grid. They also meet all applicable UL requirements and are CSA certified for Canada and the US. The FLO Home G5 has the ability to adjust the output current from 6-amps to 30 amps. Included with every unit is a NEMA 6-50 plug if the owner prefers a pluggable unit over direct wiring. All FLO charging stations can be used for utility demand response programs and are made in Canada.

Purchasing Options

The FLO X5 and G5 can be purchased online at store.flo.com or on amazon.com. and have free express shipping anywhere in the US. The MSRP for the FLO Home X5 with Tungsten casing is $1,095. That unit is $995 with the Carbon casing, and the FLO Home G5 is available in Carbon casing for $795.

***FLO is an advertiser on InsideEVs, but we received no direct compensation for this article.

2 Comments on "Optimizing Energy Consumption With EVSE Charging Schedule"

rad

Time of day finally came to our electric company. They have been bad mouthing solar and EV’s for years. They came out with a new rate option: regular price morning and evening, double the price for afternoon and 1/2 the regular rate for overnight. Also the first 400 KWH per month are free in the overnight slot. At 4 miles per KWH, 1600 miles of free driving each month.

20 minutes ago
M Hovis
This is great to see. Individuals with solar arrays supported by net metering have little interest, but when net metering disappears or is altered to require storage, this feature will become mainstream. The number one cost in generating utility-scale electricity is peak load. For years peaker plants have been constructed to handle peak loads at an enormous cost to electricity generation. Solar without storage will eliminate peak load during sunny hours but will cause an increasing ramp in energy when the sun goes down. A four-hour storage solution either provided by the utility or the individual is a double win. First it will eliminate the future grid strain, and secondly, it will eliminate the need to build peaker plants. What FLO has added is already available by eMotorwerks and Myenergi. For nonrenewable TOU rates, it will generally be desirable to charge EVs in off-peak hours and one of these three EVSEs do a nice job of that. For small renewable generators, especially those without net metering (and that number is going to grow), these three EVSEs have made it possible to maximize one’s EV charging during peak generation thus balancing the amount of energy going to the grid. Again, those… Read more »
7 minutes ago