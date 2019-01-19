Opening Tesla Model 3 Trunk In Rain Is Not Advised: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

An over-the-air update will not solve this one.

Not everything in the Tesla Model 3 makes users happy. Particularly, the trunk can surprise the owner in the rain if he/she decides to open it.

As Bjørn Nyland shows in his latest video – “trunk design flaw” – the water gets inside the trunk, as there is no other way for it to move off the lid without entering the vehicle.

If Tesla does not find a solution to this, then the Model 3 will be cumbersome in rainy markets.

Other videos with Tesla Model 3 vs rain: