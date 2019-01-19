  1. Home
Opening Tesla Model 3 Trunk In Rain Is Not Advised: Video

An over-the-air update will not solve this one.

Not everything in the Tesla Model 3 makes users happy. Particularly, the trunk can surprise the owner in the rain if he/she decides to open it.

As Bjørn Nyland shows in his latest video – “trunk design flaw” – the water gets inside the trunk, as there is no other way for it to move off the lid without entering the vehicle.

If Tesla does not find a solution to this, then the Model 3 will be cumbersome in rainy markets.

Other videos with Tesla Model 3 vs rain:

John

I wonder how many of these detailed tests occur with any other manufacturer without a ‘T’ logo? Teslas have to be the most dissected, analyzed, and nit-picked vehicles in history. Good Lord. Must be a slow day at IEV’s..

1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Have you seen any car worse in water intrusion to trunk, especially $30K+ “premium” car? Links?

24 minutes ago
G2

You’re right; who in their right mind would ever sell a car so deadly to your groceries?

16 minutes ago
CU

A car designed in Southern California, tested in Southern California, to be used in Southern California.

25 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

She-ate. This has to be worst water intrusion into trunk of any car I’ve seen. Cue the Tesla faithful downvote on all comments relating to how awful this is.

25 minutes ago
Phel

Can’t wait for the mental gymnastics defending this.

11 minutes ago