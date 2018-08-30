Watch This Opel Ampera-E Fast Charge To 100% At 175 kW Charger
Thankfully, the video is played back at 15-times normal speed.
Above, behold a sped up video of an Opel Ampera-E — basically, a badge-engineered Chevy Bolt — fast charging. At first glance, the footage might seem only mildly more amusing that a time-lapse of paint drying, but there’s actually quite a bit going on here. Filmed by Bjorn Nyland of driving-every-sort-of-EV-in-Norway-on-YouTube fame, it captures, in three-and-a-half minutes, the process of recharging the car’s depleted battery with a 175 kW DC fast charging station to a Mario Brothers-like soundtrack.
The scene opens on the car’s display showing 53 km (32.93 miles), or about 17 percent of a full charge left in the battery. Shortly thereafter it indicates that charging to 80 percent will take almost 24 minutes. But Nyland isn’t interested in just 80 percent of a charge this time around. No, he’s going all the way to the top! A feat that will take nigh onto two hours!
We should point out that, if the Ampera-E were plugged into a regular 50 kW DC fast charger, the initial portion of the electron transfer would only reach the 45-48 kW level at best, adding even more time to the process. But because the source, in this case, is capable of pumping out 175 kW, the initial flow happens at the full 50 kW rate, or slightly above.
Now, no one has ever accused the Ampera-E / Bolt of being the perfect long-distance road trip vehicle. The cabin may be perfectly fine for zipping about town, but we can think of other seats we’d rather be stuck in for hours on end. But the occasional trip may be far more tolerable than this video might indicate. The trick is to only charge until the rate slows too much. By the time the battery is 75 percent full, for instance, the rate is only 23 kW, and it only gets worse from there.
Our InsideEVs resident Bolt owner says he’s done a 600-mile trip with only one long charging session and two 15-minute hookups. Perhaps that one longer stop might be inconvenient, but overall, it’s not a bad strategy and keeps the overall trip time down to a minimum. Of course, everyone’s journey is different and so your mileage will, as they say, vary.
From the video’s description:
At 50 kW DC fast chargers, charging speed would normally be between 45 and 48 kW. Because this was done at Fortum’s 175 kW fast charger, the speed was marginally higher. It’s not possible to show SoC in percent in the car. Each bar on the left side equals to 5 %. The charging speed starts throttling around 55 % (37 kW) and again at 75 % (23 kW).
Source: YouTube
Categories: Charging, Opel / Vauxhall
20 Comments on "Watch This Opel Ampera-E Fast Charge To 100% At 175 kW Charger"
Wow… towards the end there it is barely faster than being connected to an L2 station.
The uphill climb, from about 95% full, is basically level 2 charging speed territory, until it crawls up to 100% full, over the duration of many additional minutes.
Yeah, pretty much all fast charging EVs slow to L2 rates once it hits 90% SOC.
The charging speed gets lower as the battery approaches 100% even if you use an L2 charger, apparently.
100% charge should only be use on long overnight drives
I would have rewritten the title to “Watch an Opel Ampera-E fast-charge to 100% on a 50 kW draw” and footnoted the 175 kW capability. I initially thought “wow, that’s faster charging than a Tesla, amazing!”
We’ve done long trips in our Bolt (entire west coast of the U.S. pretty much) and the charging session above is consistent with our experience. Only difference is a lower charge rate of 45 to 48 Kw up to about 55%. About 160 driving miles between fast charges seems to be the most efficient. But you can always start the day’s driving with a full charge if you find a L2 and plug in overnight. That works well.
Truly pathetic, both the 50kW max charging rate and the very early taper at 55%. So the car with a 60kWh battery charges at the same speed as a 24kWh Leaf
Damn, not a good case for fast charging, even though I agree that charging beyond 95 % might not be necessary most times…
Does anyone have information on the charging losses of fast charging vs L2 and L1 charging? Do you also lose more energy with fast charging or is there a certain optimum?
Uuuh, Dominick, it’s a 175 kW charger. I expect EV sites to know the difference between kW and kWh!
Well, that’s embarrassing. In my defense, I didn’t write the headline. I still should have caught that, though.
Thanks!
No one road tripping a Bolt should plan to charge it much past 70% unless you absolutely need the charge to get to the next charging stop. Once you hit 70% SOC, the charge rate tapers to 23/24 kW/65A from the peak ~55 kW/150A rates. The early taper at 50-55% sorta blows, but you can still pull 37-40 kW/105A up to around 70%.
I just went on a round trip, ~700 mile road trip in my Bolt. Only needed 1 mid-drive charging stop each ~350 mile leg of about 45 minutes (just enough time for a lunch/dinner break) before driving to the destination. Then charge full at destination, rinse and repeat for the return trip.
I agree, it’s a waste of time to go all the way. Gave you a down vote by reflex. 🙂
Poor bro1999 never gets a break.
This is one of the rare occasions I agree with bro entirely. Charging more than 70-80% is a waste of time, energy, and it is detrimental to battery long-term health.
This just demonstrates why Chevy Bolt is not selling in great numbers (even in CARB states where inventory is kept very high): It is not a roadtrip-capable EV, despite its liquid cooled battery it doesnt even compare to a 24kwh Leaf in terms of DC charging speed…. and the new Leaf is just as bad as the Bolt due to lack of active battery cooling on its 40kwh battery. Which leaves the Tesla Model 3 as the only sub-50k roadtrip-capable EV currently available on the market for North-Americans (Porsche Taycan, Audi Etron Quattro, Mercedes EQC and Jaguar iPace will all be way more expensive and still wont have Tesla’s supercharging network!)
Charge a Bolt and 24 kWh Leaf side by side at the same low SOC, and I guarantee the Bolt can take in more energy than the Leaf no matter the time spent charging.
haha perhaps but that still doesn’t change the fact that it’s terrible, for an EV being sold in 2018 with a 37k MSRP….
we’ll see if the 2019 Nissan Leaf e+ can actually charge at 100KW (and until what SOC), with a 60kwh battery it might be interesting. Bjorn Nyland has already shown that the Hyundai Kona is limited to 70KW just like the Ioniq, so I don’t even consider that roadtrip-capable. Not to mention that neither the 2019 Leaf e+ nor the Kona will have access to supercharging network. Electrify America (as well as Porsche’s network) will take many years to build out.
tesla fanboy up top. Go back to your cave troll Quebec before Canada make it only mandatory English
you guys know that the 50 kw is software limited, its not the hardware
Something is fishy. Was the battery cold, the charger not up to sniff? According to the user manual the Bolt EV should be capable of charging at up to 70 kW.