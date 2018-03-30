OP-ED: Would Tesla ‘Tent’ Sprung Structure Be Ideal For Temporary Foreign Assembly?
With Tesla Model 3 expanding worldwide availability next year, would temporary production facilities be a good move?
For years, China was a relatively minor market for Tesla. But this changed in a big way when Tesla sold approximately 17,000 Model X and Model S in 2017. This placed China behind the United States and Europe as the 3rd largest market for the American automaker. With the Chinese push towards cheaper, longer range electric vehicles, the Model 3 and future Model Y are expected to perform even better. Unfortunately, with the newly announced Gigafactory 3 at least two years away, Tesla will continue to be at a disadvantage. The 25% auto import tariff currently still applies. In addition, no Tesla currently qualifies for generous subsidies in the country.
These financial factors have less of an impact on demand for the already high priced Model X and S. But for the more affordable Model 3, this could be an issue. In order to avoid being subjected to this tariff, the vehicle would need to be assembled in China. In order to be allowed the privilege to assemble your vehicle for sale in China, automakers are required to enter into joint ownership partnerships with Chinese automakers. For years, Tesla resisted this idea. However, their position might have changed based on a recent statement by a Shanghai official.
While the Gigafactory 3 process gets rolling, it might be wise to baby step into Chinese production. One way to do this would be to purchase and re-purpose an existing factory. Or another potentially cheaper way might be to construct a series of Sprung structures (or other temporary facility) similar to the one recently set up in Fremont. Initial upfront cost of such a structure would be smaller than the $10 million investment Shanghai officials expect for the first phase of the Gigafactory project.
Tesla could potentially begin Chinese production in months instead of years. This early launch would allow them to begin training workers and gradually ramp up vehicle production. By beginning local production, forming a partnership with a Chinese automaker, planning large financial investments, and developing stronger relationships with law makers, Tesla could potentially gain access to Electric Vehicle incentives and avoid the 25% import tariff.
Government subsidies, tariffs and protectionist policies complicate Tesla exports.
One additional benefit is the versatility this could provide them. China is not afraid to walk back promises it has made. Tensions between the Trump administration and China has led to multiple tit-for-tat economic threats. The Chinese government initially announced they would be rolling back the controversial policy of requiring foreign car makers to enter into partnerships with local automakers. It at first said that electric car makers might overcome the partnership requirement within a year. In addition, China stated that they would be reducing tariffs on foreign made vehicles from 25% to 15%. That idea lasted all of a few weeks.
Based on statements by Shanghai officials, it sounds like Tesla has also agreed to a partnership of some kind. And after Tesla initially dropped prices due to lowered tariffs, the American automaker had to promptly raise them as China ratcheted up tariffs on imports yet again. Easing their way into China with a temporary facility of some kind may be the safe bet. If Tesla finds itself in an “I am altering the deal. Pray I don’t alter it any further” situation with China, the quicker it can walk away the better.
China certainly isn’t the only country or union that provides benefits for EVs produced within their borders. EV incentives and tax benefits are often tied to local production or trade agreements. This same production approach could also be taken when launching the 3 in other markets for final assembly. If the political and economic situation changes (for better or worse), the ‘factory’ can be packed up and moved to where it is needed next. Obviously the issue can become complex since laws across nations are so different. Obtaining building permits for this type of structure might be easier in some regions than others. And for more politically consistent parts of the world it may make more financial sense to immediately construct a permanent factory for final assembly as Tesla has done in Europe.
What do you think? Does this sound feasible to you and does it sound like something Tesla might consider?
19 Comments on "OP-ED: Would Tesla ‘Tent’ Sprung Structure Be Ideal For Temporary Foreign Assembly?"
I don’t know if that would really be a solution.
Building a factory doesn’t really take long. BMW’s Spartanburg plant took 2 years from announcing to build one, until it was finished. And a big part of it is grid and water connections, leveling the ground, getting all the permits etc. And that’s the same for a tent.
The big downside of a tent is, that it won’t be every good in adverse weather conditions, which isn’t ideal for something filled with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tooling. And Shanghai has the monsoon and Typhoons (Hurricanes, but in the northwestern pacific ocean, instead of the Atlantic, or northeastern Pacific).
So a tent might save a couple of months and dollars in the short term, but long term they will need a factory anyways and it could go horribly wrong.
“So a tent might save a couple of months and dollars in the short term, but long term they will need a factory anyways…”
Exactly. Putting a partial auto assembly line inside a non-climate-controlled, non-insulated tent may have been a good thing for Tesla to do as a short-term stopgap measure, but it’s certainly not a permanent solution. Anyone who claims otherwise is ignoring reality pretty firmly.
If putting factories under a stretched fabric structure (whether or not you call that a “tent”) was practical, then we’d already see widespread use of that. We don’t, because it’s not practical!
Yep, certainly as temporary only! Not proposing this as a permanent solution at all. It would go up while the factory is under construction. Just depends on what is cheaper, re-purposing an existing building temporarily or putting up a temporary structure of some kind.
You bring up an excellent point I had not considered though – differences in weather. I’m not familiar with the weather in Shanghai at all. Now that you mention it, I imagine it isn’t as mild as California. 😉
Like I said, factories don’t take really long to build. Especially if you just look at the building, w/o all the other work like leveling the ground and getting water and electricity and of course installing the tooling.
Since all of that needs to be done with a tent, too. I doubt you’d have more than a couple months where you would use the tent. And after that you need to move all the tooling from the tent into the factory again. Which means disassembling robots stamps etc and then rebuilding them.
That’s not really cost efficient.
I’m not advocating the tent idea, but there still seems to be a lack of understanding of the robustness of the structures. I live in the Midwest and our worship center for 2000 was built with a sprung structure over 20 years ago to save on cost. There are footwalls around perimeter of building to control water ingress. There is full hvac, the interior can be finished out with drywall and we have been in there during windstorms. My understanding is the military has used the in artic regions.
Thanks Matt, I knew these were built to last a while but 20 years? Impressive!
BMW learned some hard lessons about managing a production line outside of it’s home country and paid dearly. Now, BMW designs the production lines, processes, and support systems in Germany and has gone so far as to mirror production lines in Germany that will be replicated in other regions of the globe.
The 1st generation X5 taught them how to do this without damaging their quality of manufacture. Mercedes had similar challenges with the 1st generation M-Class in Alabama.
Let’s not even factor in the cultural differences in China.
Sure, but that has nothing to do with it being a tent or not. Unless you think the Chinese prefer to work in tents? I guess they don’t, but maybe you have some more information?
Yes, if you have the machine and software and labor then yes, you could build around the tent
If time is of the essence, leasing a pre-existing building would be better in all ways. There are plenty of those available in China.
Or do what Apple does: delegate the manufacturing to Chinese vendors that actually know how to do it. Tesla is a ship of fools when it comes to producing things quicky, cheaply and reliably.
Not just about being ‘time of the essence’. I’d say my thought process is get an early start if Tesla could negotiate access to incentives and avoid tariffs on the Model 3. Not immediately investing too much, considering the current trade war and the history of doing business in China. Show eagerness but also hold that huge investment as a bargaining chip.
Slow-burn the long term investments to make sure China does not drastically alter the conditions under which Tesla is entering the market full force. China typically looks out for its own companies first and foremost. Give Tesla time to spread its influence with Chinese officials.
You should share your observations directly to Elon. As an owner of a Tesla, I’m sure he’d appreciate your perspective on how to streamline his company (that you support by driving his vehicle)- that way they could become even more successful and finally win folks like you over. Sounds like you have it all figured out.
I will say that I find it odd that the simple solutions to Tesla’s problems are so obviously evident, yet they simply choose to pick the path of failure instead.
Elon is a weird guy, that much is certain.
The op-ed is also giving unsolicited advice to Tesla, as you are to me. Welcome to the Internet!
I think Tesla needs to be very very careful.
BMW, Mercedes and others have been in the Chinese market through partnerships and are familiar with doing manufacture in China. Every car company on the globe with an exception of a few are going to China to ‘corner the market’.
If Tesla is 100% serious about being a player in China, go all in
1) Elon – buy a condo in China and get a long-term visa
2) Secure all the capital needed
3) Avoid over-promising
4) Go slower and get the roadmap right
If done on the cheap, this could become a mess and sleeping on the factory floor in China is a 14 hour flight from CA.
It could be like in the old days when the circus came to town, and put up the Big Top. Everyone in town would turn out
But, these days the circus is dead, mostly.
Yes！ Don’t build permanent fixtures in China because Chinese Communist robbers will take it away without paying a cent for it! This has happened thousands of times before there! They’ll make a new law retroactive so Tesla will owe the workers all kinds of benefits that were not in the original labor agreement. The manufacturer will suddenly find out they owe more than these benefits thus the Chinese Communist Party will force the manufacturer to abandon the plant and flee! In addition any profits made there won’t be allowed to covert to US dollars to take it with you. This whole scheme was fabricated by CCP to allure FDI with cheap labor and giant market as a bait to trap capitalists! Chinese ideology is still Communist, that is to allure, trap, then kill!
Depends of the weather
Are sprung structures and prefab structures synonymous?
I personally think Tesla should avoid China if they require a partnership with a Chinese company. If the tariffs are too high and few people buy Teslas in China, so be it. Just sell in Europe and North America. Just because all the other car companies of the world are tripping over themselves to aid China in putting them out of business eventually, doesn’t mean Tesla has to. How much money does.
Oh and when it comes to trade policy with China, I think it’s high time we start to exactly mirror their trade policy here. If they have 15% tariff, then so should we. If they require Chinese partnership to manufacturer there, we should require American partnership for Chinese companies to manufacture here. Why Americans are so eager give them a pass and help China take over the world is beyond me.