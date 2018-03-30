This Plug-In Hybrid Chevy Camaro Goes 40 Miles On Battery, Sips E85

MAY 25 2018 BY MARK KANE

The Ohio State University won (for the fourth consecutive time) the final year of EcoCAR 3, an Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition, sponsored by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and General Motors.

In total, 16 university teams were redesigning the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro to reduce its environmental impact, while maintaining performance and safety.

Ohio State University earned 895 out of 1,000 overall points and received three awards for its plug-in hybrid Camaro:

1st Place: Over-the-Road Event

TRC Best Total Energy Consumption

Best Well-to-Wheel Petroleum Energy Use Award

The car’s powertrain is a a series-parallel plug-in hybrid with a 150 kW electric motor, 18.9 kWh A123 battery and 2.0-liter engine (powered by E85) with five-speed automated manual transmission.

Up to 40 miles (64 km) on a single charge is achievable.

Results:

1st Place Overall Ohio State University (895 /1000 points)

2nd Place Overall West Virginia University (817 /1000 points)

3rd Place Overall University of Alabama (784 /1000 points)

4th Place Overall Virginia Tech

5th Place Overall Georgia Tech

6th Place Overall University of Tennessee



Energy Secretary Rick Perry said:

“EcoCAR 3 exemplifies DOEs commitment to STEM education and supporting the next generation of American innovators. The creativity and talent displayed by the students in the EcoCAR 3 competition is what will keep America’s transportation sector moving forward.”

Ken Morris, General Motors Vice President of Global Product Programs said:

“EcoCAR3 is a great program that fosters future generations of automotive engineers and business people, encouraging them to become true innovators. This year’s winners – and all the teams – are proof of that. It’s a competition that GM is proud to support.”

source: EcoCAR 3, Green Car Congress