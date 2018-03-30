This Plug-In Hybrid Chevy Camaro Goes 40 Miles On Battery, Sips E85
The Ohio State University won (for the fourth consecutive time) the final year of EcoCAR 3, an Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition, sponsored by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and General Motors.
In total, 16 university teams were redesigning the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro to reduce its environmental impact, while maintaining performance and safety.
Ohio State University earned 895 out of 1,000 overall points and received three awards for its plug-in hybrid Camaro:
- 1st Place: Over-the-Road Event
- TRC Best Total Energy Consumption
- Best Well-to-Wheel Petroleum Energy Use Award
The car’s powertrain is a a series-parallel plug-in hybrid with a 150 kW electric motor, 18.9 kWh A123 battery and 2.0-liter engine (powered by E85) with five-speed automated manual transmission.
Up to 40 miles (64 km) on a single charge is achievable.
Results:
- 1st Place Overall
- Ohio State University (895 /1000 points)
- 2nd Place Overall
- West Virginia University (817 /1000 points)
- 3rd Place Overall
- University of Alabama (784 /1000 points)
- 4th Place Overall
- Virginia Tech
- 5th Place Overall
- Georgia Tech
- 6th Place Overall
- University of Tennessee
“EcoCAR 3 exemplifies DOEs commitment to STEM education and supporting the next generation of American innovators. The creativity and talent displayed by the students in the EcoCAR 3 competition is what will keep America’s transportation sector moving forward.”
Ken Morris, General Motors Vice President of Global Product Programs said:
“EcoCAR3 is a great program that fosters future generations of automotive engineers and business people, encouraging them to become true innovators. This year’s winners – and all the teams – are proof of that. It’s a competition that GM is proud to support.”
source: EcoCAR 3, Green Car Congress
Ship it!!!
Totally needs to go into production.
“The car’s powertrain is a a series-parallel plug-in hybrid with a 150 kW electric motor, 18.9 kWh A123 battery and 2.0-liter engine (powered by E85) with five-speed automated manual transmission.
Up to 40 miles (64 km) on a single charge is achievable.”
“…sponsored by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and General Motors”
GM, give these students a job or rip them off! Get this baby on showroom floors. 🙂
So wacky that they are developing plug in hybrids. What is this, 2005?
A123 19 kWh battery sounds like 2014 SparkEV battery with fewer cells (SparkEV had 20 kWh). That battery uses no Cobalt, unlike batteries in Tesla, Nissan, BMW, etc. And that’s what I don’t worry about FUD regarding mining Cobalt. If Cobalt gets to be too much, we can still make kick-ass EV as shown by 2014 SparkEV.
That’s cool, I didn’t know that the cells in the spark are cobalt free!
Go Buckeyes
I am glad they have these events with Universities, it shows what young people can do!
Agreed. If we want to avoid the tenuous employment situation some folks in manufacturing are in now… give young ppl the chance to become employable and indispensable. This helps young people get into stable, well-paying jobs. A+
40 mile range with 18.9 kWh battery is definitely not impressive. Huyndai Ioniq has 124 mile EPA range with 28 kWh battery. I know PHEVs are heavier and need more battery buffer, but still they should achieve close to 60 miles with that battery.
GM can use the Cadillac PHEV CT6 RWD power train in the Camaro and sell it as the “Volt SS” that many at “gm-volt.com” are asking for.