Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Surge To New Record In South Korea

Hyundai produces and sells more Kona Electric in its home market

Hyundai reported that in October sales of the Kona Electric in South Korea amounted to 2,473, which is over 1,000 more than in September. If export sales were maintained, this could indicate the type of production ramp-up we were expecting and hoping to see.

Compared to the total of 5,375 Kona sold overall in South Korea last month, it seems that already 46% of buyers decided to go with the electric version.

Regardless of the export level, it will be a new sales record for the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona Electric sales – October 2018

