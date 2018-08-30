Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Surge To New Record In South Korea
Hyundai produces and sells more Kona Electric in its home market
Hyundai reported that in October sales of the Kona Electric in South Korea amounted to 2,473, which is over 1,000 more than in September. If export sales were maintained, this could indicate the type of production ramp-up we were expecting and hoping to see.
Compared to the total of 5,375 Kona sold overall in South Korea last month, it seems that already 46% of buyers decided to go with the electric version.
Regardless of the export level, it will be a new sales record for the Kona Electric.
Hyundai Kona Electric sales – October 2018
Source: Hyundai via pushevs.com
6 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Surge To New Record In South Korea"
Backseat’s got no legroom. Why would you even consider it?
Because my dog doesn’t need extra legroom. He’s happy sitting in the seat.
Pics or it didn’t happen! 🙂
Backseat legroom highly depend on the front passengers. For many families the Kona Electric will provide plenty of space.
Awesome! Now when does the US get some? I bet demand is 2,000 per month
I would bet demand is considerably higher than that, considering that Hyundai is still getting the full EV credit state side, but of course it will depend on North American pricing.