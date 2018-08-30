  1. Home
Hyundai Kona Electric Sales Surge To New Record In South Korea

BY MARK KANE

Hyundai produces and sells more Kona Electric in its home market

Hyundai reported that in October sales of the Kona Electric in South Korea amounted to 2,473, which is over 1,000 more than in September. If export sales were maintained, this could indicate the type of production ramp-up we were expecting and hoping to see.

Compared to the total of 5,375 Kona sold overall in South Korea last month, it seems that already 46% of buyers decided to go with the electric version.

Regardless of the export level, it will be a new sales record for the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona Electric sales – October 2018

Hyundai Kona Electric
192 photos
Source: Hyundai via pushevs.com

Categories: Hyundai, Sales

Leave a Reply

6 Comments

Mitesh Damania

Backseat’s got no legroom. Why would you even consider it?

33 minutes ago
bukweet

Because my dog doesn’t need extra legroom. He’s happy sitting in the seat.

12 minutes ago
Magnus H

Pics or it didn’t happen! 🙂

5 minutes ago
Arpe

Backseat legroom highly depend on the front passengers. For many families the Kona Electric will provide plenty of space.

4 minutes ago
Adoreizi

Awesome! Now when does the US get some? I bet demand is 2,000 per month

19 minutes ago
Brett

I would bet demand is considerably higher than that, considering that Hyundai is still getting the full EV credit state side, but of course it will depend on North American pricing.

11 minutes ago