Number Of Plug-In Electric Models In U.S. Exceeded 40 In 2018
In 2019, several were dropped, but a few were added
According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the number of plug-in electric cars available in the U.S. increased from two in 2010 to 41 in 2018. The model counts only names, not various versions of the same model. The other thing is that many models are available only in some states, instead nationwide.
This past year again the number of plug-in hybrids were higher than all-electric (27:14), but interestingly a majority of sales were BEVs. We don’t expect it to change, as there is high demand for more BEVs, especially the attractive long-range models.
Note: Counts include only one record per model name. Some models have multiple configurations which were not counted separately.
Source: Fuel Economy Website, Power Search.
source: energy.gov
5 Comments on "Number Of Plug-In Electric Models In U.S. Exceeded 40 In 2018"
And Tesla has 80% market share with just 3 of those 41 vehicles. More like 93% if measure by sales revenue.
That title should be updated:
“Number of Plug-In Electric Models in U.S. ZEV Stated Exceeded 40 in 2018”.
If you are not in a ZEV state you certainly will not find anywhere near 40 models for sale – may be lucky to find 10 models.
Pretty soon, all cars will have a plug. Maybe it’s time to set some standard, like at least 50 miles electric range or just cut all that burn gas?
In 5 years there won’t need to be two color bars in a graph like this.
RIP Volt