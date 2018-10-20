In November 12% Of Car Sales In Sweden Were Plug-In Electric

2 H BY MARK KANE

Demand for plug-in cars in Sweden is now higher than ever

Sweden enjoys plug-in electric car sales growth to a record level of 3,038 in November, which is 30% up year-over-year, despite the overall market declining by a significant 21%.

Market share improved to 12%. Changes in the incentives (more favorable for BEVs) and extermination of many plug-in hybrids by lack of WLTP-certification resulted in high growth of all-electric car sales by 361% to 1,203, while the PHEVs decreased 12%. Sales of electric cars could be even higher, but many models are production constrained.

After the first 11 months of 2018, 25,979 plug-in cars were sold in Sweden (up 46%) at an average market share of 8%.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden

The best selling model in November was Kia Optima PHEV (415), but attention draws Nissan LEAF, which surge to second place with 388 sales!

Source: EV Sales Blog