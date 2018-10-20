In November BMW Notes Decline Of Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S.
BMW needs to reinforce its plug-in offer
BMW Group noted another month of a decrease of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. last month. In total, some 2,314 plug-ins were sold, which is 15.1% less than the 2,725 a year ago.
Plug-ins still stand for a decent 7.7% share in overall volume, but it’s clearly seen that new models or upgraded versions are needed to expand electrification further in the more and more competitive market.
“BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.”
BMW’s conclusion: customers don’t want electrified vehicles so we’re going to focus on pure fossil fuel vehicles instead.
Reality: customers don’t want hybrid vehicles and have switched to Tesla Model 3/S/X/
Ummm, who is switching to Model S?
Check the numbers – In the first 10 months, Model S is down a thousand units in the US.
@F150 Brian said: “Ummm, who is switching to Model S? – In the first 10 months, Model S is down a thousand units in the US.“
Answer: Sales for Tesla Model 3/S/X/ *combined* is up in EV sales higher than any other car maker by a very wide margin:
INSIDEEVs Sales Score Card:
“Sales for Tesla Model 3/S/X/ *combined* ”
solid goal post moving there.
My point is that there is really only one EV with significant gains.
I don’t think one model’s performance is enough to declare a trend.
Especially when there are several BEVs struggling to maintain sales or grow (including the Model S)
@Mil said: “BMW’s conclusion: customers don’t want electrified vehicles…Reality: customers… Reality: customers don’t want hybrid vehicles and have switched to Tesla Model 3/S/X/“
+1
BMW is daily loosing additional social media mind-share of BMW’s existing young successful customer base that are keyed into owning the best the market has to offer both for their own driving enjoyment and to make the material status statement that their personal success allows them to afford the best the market has to offer… that currently is Tesla.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-performance-converts-bmw-fan/
BMW has some serious catching up to do to compete against Tesla which for BMW’s sake hopefully will be sooner rather than later but as @Mil above pointed out BMW’s suits may interpret BMW’s declining EV sales as a weak EV market that is supply-side saturated.
I keep reading about BMW, Porsche, etc. “losing sales” to Tesla. But then I look at the actual data and both BMW and Porsche sales grew for both September and YTD 2018.
Want to know what model is way down? Prius.
BMW is doing very well in China and with SUVs. Not so well in sedans. Thinking about what you read is required.
Sedans are a disappearing specie. The fact that people bought those sedans from Tesla is only because people want to have the newest, coolest stuff on the market.
As soon as there will be other EVs in the same price range but with different body forms competing to S and 3, their sales will drop dramatically.
The biggest mistake Tesla did was going with the 3 before the Y.
That mistake of going with the TM3 before the TY is directly responsible for the Tesla’s first profitable quarter.
BMW is doing just fine globally. This is only US sales. Pretty much every manufacturer who has a mix of sedans and crossovers is going through a realignment in the US as they wind down sedan sales to make room for crossovers. You’ll see total sales drop during that period, but if you look closely, profitably will stay the same and margins will grow. That’s what a healthy company looks like. You’re making a huge leap based on a conclusion you wish is true and backing it up with a poor understanding of the auto industry.
BMW currently does not sell Plug-In SUVs in the US and some of there models are starting to show their age.
Nothing surprising these gaps in product lines happen. Still Tesla Fanboys will ignore everything and give all glory to Tesla.
People need better prices and 320-500km real world EPA range
Honestly, I’m not sure Tesla is in a position to survive a recession. BMW buyers are often repeat and are likely used to spending in that $50K range for a car. I see a LOT of Model 3 owners who are stepping up (many WAY up) to the Model 3. If a recession hits, BMW will likely weather that storm as it’s buyer base is sort of “used to” that price point. If Tesla’s buyers are buying Model 3s on Accord budgets (and I’m talking the “normal” mid-range Accords in the mid to upper $20s), that’s going to tank (no pun intended) during a recession. If “gas” keeps BMW’s more affordable for their buyers in the short term that’s likely a win for them. Obviously, they MUST invest for the long-term which means huge dollars in EV investment…the clock is ticking BMW.
The one company that doesn’t have a dealership network, that makes 99% of their cars to order and will soon have the $35k base model won’t survive a recession? Okay.