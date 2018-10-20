In November BMW Notes Decline Of Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S.

3 H BY MARK KANE

BMW needs to reinforce its plug-in offer

BMW Group noted another month of a decrease of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. last month. In total, some 2,314 plug-ins were sold, which is 15.1% less than the 2,725 a year ago.

Plug-ins still stand for a decent 7.7% share in overall volume, but it’s clearly seen that new models or upgraded versions are needed to expand electrification further in the more and more competitive market.

“BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.”

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S.